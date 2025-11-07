Iconic Historic Landmark in Downtown Richmonds Central Business District Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

"The Virginia Trust Company Building" (circa 1919): A Standout Historic Gem in the Heart of Richmond's Central Business District Set for Online Only Auction.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the online-only auction of “The Virginia Trust Company Building” (circa 1919)—an iconic and architecturally stunning property located in downtown Richmond.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the online-only auction of “The Virginia Trust Company Building” (circa 1919)—an iconic and architecturally stunning property located in the heart of downtown Richmond’s Central Business District, just one block from the Virginia State Capitol. Bidding begins to close Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern), according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The Virginia Trust Company Building is a masterpiece of early 20th-century architecture and a true centerpiece of Richmond’s historic downtown,” said Nicholls. “Featuring marble floors, soaring 50-foot vaulted ceilings, ornate coffered domes, and grand arched windows, this property embodies the craftsmanship and elegance of a bygone era—while standing at the center of Richmond’s ongoing revitalization.”Located at 819 East Main Street, Richmond, VA 23219, the 26,638± square foot building offers exceptional visibility and access, surrounded by restaurants, cafes, retail, and entertainment in nearby Shockoe Bottom. It is also minutes from I-95, I-64, and the Downtown Expressway.“This remarkable property sits within the momentum of Richmond’s urban renewal,” noted Kelly Strauss, auction coordinator for Nicholls Auction Marketing Group. “With several nearby office-to-apartment conversions, the building presents tremendous potential for continued redevelopment and adaptive reuse.”________________________________________Property Highlights:• Iconic 26,638± sq. ft. historic building located one block from the Virginia State Capitol• Three above-ground levels and two below-ground levels• Spectacular architectural details including marble floors, 50’ vaulted ceilings, ornate coffered ceilings with gold accents, arched windows, chandeliers, and a central dome• 16 offices and two raised wood-paneled executive offices (one with fireplace and private bath)• Two commercial restrooms and a kitchenette with dishwasher on the main level• Two massive vaults with decorative doors and two safe deposit box rooms• Ample basement storage and potential finished space• Alley access for loading and deliveries• Trane cooling system and gas hot water boiler heat• 12 nearby parking spaces available for a monthly fee, plus parking garages within walking distance________________________________________The online-only auction is open to the public, and broker participation is encouraged (pre-registration required for compensation).For complete property details, photos, and bidding information, visit www.NichollsAuction.com or call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate through the auction method. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, Nicholls has served the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. With over 57 years of auction excellence and more than 200 years of combined experience, the Nicholls team includes world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and unmatched sales results. For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com or call (540) 898-0971.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.