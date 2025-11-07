Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2025 Wraps in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the 2025 Greenbuild International Conference + Expo hosted thousands of sustainability professionals at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. It featured a packed exhibit hall and over 100 CE-accredited education sessions on topics including resilience, decarbonization, and sustainable finance strategies and climate policy.Mayor Karen Bass officially opened Greenbuild on Wednesday, welcoming the conference to Los Angeles. Actor and Environmental Advocate Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivered Greenbuild’s Wednesday keynote session, where she discussed how storytelling plays into her environmental activism, and how her personal experience with the LA wildfires has shaped her view of building fire-hardened buildings and communities.In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, Thursday's keynote was a panel discussion focused on city planning for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with speakers including John Harper, Chief Operating Officer for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Bill Hanway, AECOM EVP and Global Sports Leader, and Dan Lohmeyer, Autodesk VP of Product Development. Thursday's panel was followed by an engaging conversation with Rita Kampalath, Chief Sustainability Officer for the County of Los Angeles Sustainability Office. On Friday, Gloria Walton, Award-Winning Community Organizer, Writer, Speaker, and President & CEO of The Solutions Project, was joined by Ashantae Green, Sustainability Leader and Cultural Conservationist, to close out the event with an uplifting and impactful conversation about the power of community activism.“This year’s conference theme, ‘Better Buildings, Better Futures,’ reflects the qualities that have made our collective work impactful and enduring: the ability to overcome adversity, solve problems, and transform the future,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Building Certification Inc. (GBCI). “As we confront the challenges of a changing world, Greenbuild is the place where our community shapes a future with greater energy security, more resilient buildings, and healthier indoor environments. It was truly inspiring to see how Los Angeles is setting the tone for building a stronger world.”Greenbuild's conference program also featured workshops and sessions dedicated to LEED v5, addressing crucial issues such as equity, health, ecosystems, and addressing the urgent need for resilient structures following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Other session topics covered everything sustainability professionals need to keep their sustainability goals on track, including navigating the current built environment, expanding decarbonization, embodied carbon, resilience, collaboration, and more.It was an honor to hold Greenbuild in Los Angeles, a city that’s known for its sustainability and forward-thinking innovation,” said Sherida Sessa, Senior Vice President of Greenbuild. “We are proud to have had the opportunity to help LA recover and plan sustainable, resilient structures. The power of our community is unstoppable when we come together focused on our shared mission of building a healthier, more resilient world.”In the Exhibit Hall, Greenbuild hosted seven pavilions for Decarbonization & Net Zero, mindful MATERIALS, Renewable Energy, Wood & Mass Timber, Healthy Spaces, Concrete, and Steel, offering attendees an organized view of diverse companies grouped by their shared mission and product category.During the day, participants took advantage of various networking opportunities and wellness activities, including morning runs/walks, yoga, the annual Women in Green Luncheon, speed networking, roundtable discussions, and more.Greenbuild attendees concluded Thursday with the Greenbuild Gala hosted at LEVEL8 in downtown Los Angeles. The Gala allowed attendees to experience eight unique & artistic themes, featuring live music, top DJs, complimentary food & drink, and a rooftop party overlooking Los Angeles.Attendees also had the chance to see behind the scenes LA’s most sustainable spaces with green building tours to Universal Studios, UCLA & USC’s sustainable housing and resilient designs, the SoFi Stadium, and many LEED/SITES projects across the city.If you missed it, session recordings from Greenbuild’s 2025 content will be available to pass holders in late November and remain available until February 2026. Visit www.greenbuildexpo.com for information. View all Greenbuild’s sponsors here. In 2026, Greenbuild will continue its sustainability mission - in New York City, October 20-23, 2026, | Expo 21-22 at the Javits Center.

