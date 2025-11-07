Gulf of America Alliance receives EPA funding to reduce nutrient pollution

Nearly $2 million in funding will support efforts to improve water quality in the Mississippi River watershed and Gulf of America

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance recently received a grant for nearly $2 million from the Gulf of America Division of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The funding will be used to demonstrate an innovate approach to reducing nutrient pollution in the Gulf by turning nuisance algae into beneficial fertilizer for corn and soybean farming. Project activities will take place at catfish ponds in Leflore County, Mississippi, and at Little Rock Lake in Benton County, Minnesota, benefiting farmers and local communities.Collecting and reusing nutrient-rich algae helps farmers, reduces dependence on traditional fertilizers, and improves water quality by reducing the amount of fertilizer flowing into the Mississippi River and the Gulf. Farmers will be trained in new technologies and learn about the project through videos and targeted education events."Nutrient management is crucial for fostering vibrant waterbodies suitable for both commercial and recreational purposes," said Marc Wyatt, Director of the EPA's Gulf of America Division. “The Gulf of America Alliance, along with its partners, plans to mitigate nutrient pollution by utilizing algae collected from catfish farms as an alternative fertilizer for corn and soybean cultivation. This innovative approach showcases how a byproduct from the catfish industry can be transformed into a valuable resource, reducing nutrient runoff and enhancing water quality in the Gulf."“Clean water is a vital resource that supports habitats, communities, and our economy,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “We appreciate EPA’s support of this effort and look forward to working with our project partners over the next three years.”For more information on the Alliance visit https://gulfofamericaalliance.org/

