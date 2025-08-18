Five Abandoned Vessels Removed in South Galveston County

Vessel removal on Galveston Island, Texas

Removal efforts increase boater safety, improve local economies and enhance local coastal habitats

I am thrilled that through our partnership with the Gulf of America Alliance, five abandoned boats were safely removed, eliminating their threat to the area’s marine ecosystem and fishing community.” — Dawn Buckingham, M.D., GLO Commissioner

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance, in coordination with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) and Mississippi State University Coastal Marine Extension, recently supported an effort to remove five vessels as part of an ongoing large-scale project across the Gulf Coast. This project is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program As part of this effort, five abandoned and derelict vessels (ADV) were removed from south Galveston County in April, including popular areas on Galveston Island. This removal represents approximately 21,040 pounds of debris from local waterways.“I am thrilled that through our partnership with the Gulf of America Alliance, five abandoned boats in Offatts Bayou and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway were safely removed, eliminating their threat to the area’s vital marine ecosystem and fishing community,” said Dawn Buckingham, M.D., GLO Commissioner. “I thank everyone at the Gulf of America Alliance for their expertise in the Galveston area and look forward to achieving many more wins for the Texas coast and the people and wildlife that call it home.”The boats, all fiberglass, were sunk in heavy Gulf-bottom mud, where they posed a serious threat to marine ecosystems. Abandoned fiberglass vessels can release toxic residue into surrounding waters and sediment. ADVs may also contain hazardous substances like fuel and lubricants, which can endanger Gulf marine life and damage habitats.Four of the five vessels were located in Offatts Bayou, a heavily trafficked area for local and visiting recreational boaters and the fishing community. Removal of these ADVs now provides a safer, more desirable boating experience for both Galveston Island visitors and residents.Besides safety, the vessels were an eyesore to the Texas coastline. They were present in high-visibility areas, near homes, popular restaurants and a main bridge on Galveston Island. Removing these ADVs promotes the beauty of the Galveston area for both residents and visitors and should encourage increased commerce for nearby businesses.Buckingham added, “As a former resident of Galveston Island for over a decade, preserving the health and beauty of its coastal waters is a mission close to my heart. The safe removal of abandoned boats is essential to the GLO’s efforts to protect marine life and coastal communities from the considerable risks presented by these unsightly hazards, including leakage of fuels and toxic chemicals.”About the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaalliance.org Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.