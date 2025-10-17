Ten abandoned vessels removed in coastal Alabama

Sailboat removed from coastal waters in Baldwin County, Alabama Contractors remove vessels from coastal Alabama waters with a backhoe

Removal efforts increase boater safety, improve local economies and enhance local coastal habitats

As the Alabama designee to GOAA, I was proud to support this important project. I am glad we are able to provide funding to our partners at ALEA to perform this very important work. ” — Alabama Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance (GOAA), in coordination with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mississippi State University Coastal Marine Extension and MD Thomas Construction, LLC, recently supported an effort to remove vessels in Alabama as part of an ongoing large-scale project across the Gulf Coast. This project is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program As part of this effort, 10 abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs) were removed from Baldwin County and the Perdido River/Bay area in March and April 2025. These vessels made up approximately 150,000 pounds of debris, including recreational sailboats, cabin cruisers, houseboats and two barges.“It’s important to remove abandoned vessels because of the danger they pose to boaters navigating in unknown waters or during limited visibility. Also, these removals restore natural water flow and support healthier ecosystems,” commented Laura Bowie, Gulf of America Alliance executive director.The effort to remove these vessels was a product of collaboration between the Alliance and multiple local and state agencies. Contractor MD Thomas Construction, LLC, removed and properly disposed of the identified ADVs. ALEA was involved to ensure the Contractor complied with federal, regional and local laws, while Mississippi State University Coastal Marine Extension assisted with coordinating between the Alliance, the contractor and ALEA, acting as the on-site project manager for this project.“As the Alabama designee to GOAA, I was proud to support this important project,” said Alabama Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “I am glad we are able to provide funding to our partners at ALEA to perform this very important work to clean up our waterways.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.