MDC offers hunter education skills session Nov. 13 in Blue Springs

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification with a skills session at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, just in time to participate in the following weekend’s firearms deer season. This in-person training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213365.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs. Direct any questions to conservation educator Adam Brandsgaard at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.