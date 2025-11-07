ATELIER Playa Mujeres Reaffirms Its Global Leadership at the World Luxury Awards 2025

Master Suite Ocean Front ATELIER Playa Mujeres María Dolores by Edgar Núñez' Dish at ATELIER Playa Mujeres NUUP Spa at ATELIER Playa Mujeres

ATELIER Playa Mujeres, María Dolores and NUUP Spa were honored at the World Luxury Awards 2025, consolidating their position in luxury, gastronomy and wellness.

Being honored by the World Luxury Awards is truly special, as it reflects our guests’ trust in ATELIER Playa Mujeres, María Dolores and NUUP Spa, a meaningful validation of our Addictive Service®” — Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, MEXICO, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles®, the Mexican hotel operator and marketer recognized for its brands and innovative hospitality concepts, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres®, María Dolores® by Edgar Núñez, and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres were honored at the World Luxury Awards 2025, consolidating their position among the finest representatives of luxury, gastronomy, and wellness worldwide.

Established in 2006, the World Luxury Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement within the global luxury hospitality industry. The prestige of these awards lies in their unique selection process, as winners are chosen annually by hundreds of thousands of guests, international travelers, and industry professionals, making them an authentic testament to service excellence and guest satisfaction.

In 2025, ATELIER de Hoteles brands were recognized as the best in the following categories:

World Luxury Hotel Awards

ATELIER Playa Mujeres®

• Best Luxury Adults Only Hotel – North America

• Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel – North America

• Best Luxury Beach Resort – North America

World Luxury Spa Awards

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres

• Best Luxury Adult Only Spa – Global

• Best Luxury Couples Spa – North America

• Best Luxury Resort Spa – North America

World Luxury Restaurant Awards

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez®

• Best Mexican Cuisine – Global

• Best Degustation / Tasting Menu – North America

• Best Luxury Resort Restaurant – Latin America

ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles stands out for its Handcrafted Hospitality® concept, which reflects the outstanding quality of service provided by its talented team of Arteleros, the avant-garde facilities in each of its spaces, and a culinary proposal that celebrates the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.