ATELIER Playa Mujeres Triumphs at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

ATELIER Playa Mujeres, NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres and María Dolores by Edgar Núñez were honored with nine awards at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

“Receiving these Magellan Awards reaffirms ATELIER Playa Mujeres’ passion for inspiring the travel industry and leading contemporary luxury experiences in Mexican hospitality”.” — David Torres, Chief Commercial Officer of ATELIER de Hoteles

ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator and marketer recognized for its brands and innovative hospitality concepts, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres, NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres, and María Dolores by Edgar Núñez were honored with nine awards at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

The Magellan Awards, presented by the renowned magazine Travel Weekly, are a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence in the international travel industry. They honor the top professionals across a wide range of segments, including hotels and resorts, travel destinations, cruise lines, travel services, airlines and airports, travel agencies and advisors, tour operators, and car rentals.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres received six Gold Magellan Awards in the following categories:

• Hospitality – Overall – Luxury Hotel / Resort

• Hospitality – Overall – Upscale Hotel / Resort

• Hospitality Elements – Luxury (Five-Star) – Penthouse Design

• Hospitality Elements – Restaurant Design for María Dolores by Edgar Núñez

• Hospitality Elements – Lobby / Common Space Design for Sky Bar El Cielo

• Hospitality Elements – Upscale Spa Design for NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres

Additionally, it was awarded three Silver Magellan Awards:

• Hospitality – Overall – Business / Conference Resort / Hotel

• Hospitality – Overall – All-Inclusive Resort / Hotel

• Hospitality Elements – Standard Room Design

ATELIER Playa Mujeres offers an immersion in contemporary luxury, where Mexican art, the majesty of nature, and vibrant local culture intertwine to create an atmosphere of serene relaxation. Every space is carefully designed with cutting-edge furnishings and unmatched amenities, framed by spectacular views of the pristine golf course and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea.

