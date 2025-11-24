Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,841 in the last 365 days.

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres Among the TOP 100 Spas in the World for the Second Consecutive Year

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' pool

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' massage

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' hydrotherapy

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' facial

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres has been selected, for the second consecutive year, for the “TOP 100 Spas in the World” list by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

“We proudly celebrate NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres once again being named among the TOP 100 Spas in the World, a testament to our therapists’ passion and our commitment to delivering world-class wellness”.”
— Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, MEXICO, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres®, the 5+ Star All-Suites Luxury Resort with an adults-only all-inclusive concept operated and marketed by the Mexican company ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles®, announced that its NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres has been selected, for the second consecutive year, for the “TOP 100 Spas in the World” list by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

For the past 17 years, Luxury Lifestyle Awards has recognized, celebrated, and promoted the world’s finest luxury products and services. Selected brands are evaluated by industry experts according to criteria such as reputation, credibility, positioning, experience, and excellence in service.

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres offers a wellness sanctuary where luxury and serenity blend to create a deeply relaxing experience through its extensive menu of treatments, massages, and facials, along with personalized attention that combines ancestral practices with cutting-edge technology, resulting in renewed body and mind.

Marisa Steta
ATELIER de Hoteless
+ +52 (998) 272 8040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres Among the TOP 100 Spas in the World for the Second Consecutive Year

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more