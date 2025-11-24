NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres Among the TOP 100 Spas in the World for the Second Consecutive Year

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' pool NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' massage NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' hydrotherapy NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres' facial

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres has been selected, for the second consecutive year, for the “TOP 100 Spas in the World” list by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

“We proudly celebrate NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres once again being named among the TOP 100 Spas in the World, a testament to our therapists’ passion and our commitment to delivering world-class wellness”.” — Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, MEXICO, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres®, the 5+ Star All-Suites Luxury Resort with an adults-only all-inclusive concept operated and marketed by the Mexican company ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles®, announced that its NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres has been selected, for the second consecutive year, for the “TOP 100 Spas in the World” list by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

For the past 17 years, Luxury Lifestyle Awards has recognized, celebrated, and promoted the world’s finest luxury products and services. Selected brands are evaluated by industry experts according to criteria such as reputation, credibility, positioning, experience, and excellence in service.

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres offers a wellness sanctuary where luxury and serenity blend to create a deeply relaxing experience through its extensive menu of treatments, massages, and facials, along with personalized attention that combines ancestral practices with cutting-edge technology, resulting in renewed body and mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.