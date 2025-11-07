TransCanWork Honored with the 2025 Creative Service Award by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

TransCanWork, a leading national organization dedicated to advancing inclusive workplaces for the transgender, gender-diverse, and LGBTQ+ community

“This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to building bridges between employers and the transgender and gender-diverse community.” — Dr. Toni Newman

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransCanWork, a leading national organization dedicated to advancing inclusive workplaces for the transgender, gender-diverse, and LGBTQ+ community, proudly announces it has received the 2025 Creative Service Award from the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented at the Creative Business Awards Gala held at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, celebrating outstanding innovation and creativity among local businesses and organizations.

The Creative Service Award recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional creativity in their services while contributing meaningfully to the cultural and economic vitality of the community. TransCanWork was recognized for its groundbreaking work connecting transgender and gender-diverse talent with inclusive employers, fostering workforce diversity, and promoting equitable employment opportunities nationwide.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce,” said Dr. Toni Newman, Chair of the Board of TransCanWork. “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to building bridges between employers and the transgender and gender-diverse community. We believe in the power of visibility, opportunity, and economic empowerment—and we are grateful for this acknowledgment of our mission.”

The event brought together community leaders, business owners, and advocates from across Los Angeles to celebrate innovation and inclusion. TransCanWork continues to expand its impact through partnerships with corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies dedicated to equitable employment practices.



