Toni Newman Awarded Honorary Doctorate from Azteca University in Recognition of Work as a Trans Woman of Color

First Trans Woman of Color to Receive Honorary Doctorate in International Law and Legal Studies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toni Newman, renowned author, human rights advocate, and social justice leader, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Azteca University for her outstanding contributions to the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality, racial justice, and the rights of marginalized communities.

As a Trans Woman of Color, Newman’s decades-long career has been defined by visionary leadership, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting those whose voices are too often silenced. This prestigious recognition from Azteca University honors not only her personal journey of transformation and triumph but also her trailblazing work at the intersection of advocacy, education, and social equity.

“This Honorary Doctorate from Azteca University is more than an honor—it’s a testament to every trans woman of color who has fought to live authentically and lead with purpose,” said Dr. Toni Newman. “I share this recognition with all those who continue to break barriers and create spaces of dignity, hope, and justice for our communities.”

Throughout her distinguished career, Toni Newman has served in leadership roles across nonprofit, public, and private sectors, championing programs centered on health equity, economic empowerment, and LGBTQ+ inclusion. She is the author of the acclaimed memoir I Rise: The Transformation of Toni Newman, which chronicles her journey of faith, resilience, and self-actualization as a Black trans woman in America.

In addition to her written memoir, I Rise- The Transformation of Toni Newman, and spoken advocacy, Newman has advised organizations and government agencies on issues of diversity, gender identity, HIV prevention, and civil rights, making her one of the nation’s most respected voices on intersectional equity.

Azteca University’s decision to honor Toni Newman underscores its commitment to celebrating leaders whose work embodies courage, compassion, and lasting social change.

About Toni Newman

Toni Newman is an author, public speaker, and social justice advocate with over 25 years of experience leading efforts to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people, people of color, and underserved communities. She is a 3-time CEO of St. James Infirmary, LYRIC, and the Black AIDS Institute. Her work has been featured in major publications and academic forums nationwide. She continues to advocate for policies and initiatives that advance equality and inclusion.

http://www.tonidnewman.com

About Azteca University

Azteca University is an international higher education institution committed to fostering global learning and innovation. The university recognizes outstanding individuals whose work reflects excellence, leadership, and service to humanity through its Honorary Doctorate Program.

