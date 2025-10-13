Parivar Bay Area joins with Transcanwork

Parivar Bay Area Announces Fiscal Sponsorship with TransCanWork, Opens Dedicated Community Space, and Advances Toward 501(c)(3) Status

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parivar Bay Area, a community-driven organization advancing the rights, visibility, and leadership of transgender, hijrah, kinnar, and immigrant communities, is proud to announce its fiscal sponsorship by TransCanWork, Inc., a trans-led and trans-run national organization advancing transgender leadership, inclusion, and empowerment. This partnership reflects a strategic alignment to strengthen transgender and gender-diverse communities, expand statewide programming, and build community leadership capacity. With trans leadership at its core, Parivar Bay Area continues to center the voices, identities, and experiences of transgender immigrants and gender-diverse individuals in all aspects of its work.

“We are profoundly grateful to The LGBT Asylum Project for supporting Parivar Bay Area in our formative years,” said Anjali Rimi, President of Parivar Bay Area. “Their guidance helped us lay the foundation for advocacy, community building, and leadership development. As we step into this new chapter, we are excited to

deepen our impact and expand accessibility across the state.”

In addition to fiscal sponsorship, Parivar Bay Area is opening a dedicated community space, providing a safe and affirming environment for healing, connection, and leadership development. This step supports the organization’s

long-term vision of becoming an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, further solidifying its sustainability and capacity to serve transgender and immigrant communities statewide.

“Partnering with TransCanWork creates a powerful synergy,” said Anjali Rimi, “Their national expertise combined with our community-rooted programs allows us to elevate the competencies, leadership, and visibility of trans communities —

particularly Kinnar and Hijrah led and centered initiatives, Global South trans immigrants and asylees in California, and programs rooted in and celebrating Indian heritage and culture.”

Toni Newman, Board Chair of TransCanWork, added: “We are thrilled to support Parivar Bay Area as they expand their programs and community space. Their work is a testament to the power of trans leadership in creating inclusive,

culturally-rooted, and transformative spaces for transgender immigrants and gender-diverse communities.”

Parivar Bay Area’s work continues to focus on three guiding pillars:

1. Kinnar & Hijrah Led and Centered – ensuring leadership and programming is driven by those with lived experience.

2. Empowering Global South Trans Immigrants and Asylees – particularly those living in California, through legal immigration, advocacy, programs, and holistic support.

3. Rooted in Indian Heritage and Culture – celebrating cultural identity while advancing social, legal, and leadership empowerment.

Through these pillars, Parivar Bay Area is building programs that are accessible, accountable, and deeply responsive to the needs of transgender and gender-diverse communities.

About Parivar Bay Area:

Parivar Bay Area is a community-driven organization advancing the rights, visibility, and leadership of transgender, hijrah, kinnar, and immigrant communities. Through its three core pillars—Kinnar & Hijrah centering, empowering Global South trans immigrants and asylees, and celebrating Indian heritage and culture—Parivar Bay Area seeks to create lasting systemic and social change through holistic advocacy, leadership development, and cultural affirmation.

About TransCanWork, Inc.:

TransCanWork, Inc. is a national trans-led and trans-run nonprofit organization advancing the economic, leadership, and social empowerment of transgender individuals. TransCanWork provides fiscal sponsorship, programmatic support, and community-building initiatives nationwide. Their services include job readiness training, connections to inclusive employers, workplace inclusion training, and organizing career fairs and recruiting events to support transgender and intersex (TGI) individuals in entering or reentering the job market.

