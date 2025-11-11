Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in North Idaho Region

CPA Invests in Award-Winning Franchise That Also Covers Hayden, Post Falls

Payroll Vault’s proven expertise in the payroll space and outstanding commitment to customer service led us to investing in the franchise.” — Holly Matous, Payroll Vault of Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in Idaho, signing a Coeur d’Alene-based married couple with payroll, taxation and sales expertise as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Holly and Jay Matous purchased a Payroll Vault franchise to capitalize on the success of their current company, HM Accounting and Taxation, which has more than 3,000 clients. As a CPA and Enrolled Agent, Holly will bring her financial service background to the mix, while Jay will add his marketing and sales expertise from his experience in enterprise software.“Payroll Vault provides a tremendous opportunity to complement our existing tax preparation business,” Holly said. “Payroll Vault’s proven expertise in the payroll space and outstanding commitment to customer service led us to investing in the franchise.”Payroll Vault offers franchisees fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations that include recurring streams of revenue from monthly, quarterly and yearly transactions. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs.“The Payroll Vault model continues to attract CPAs, Enrolled Agents and other financial service practitioners who are committed to providing a next-level, boutique-style experience, which the small and medium-sized business community deserve,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision, creating long-term, sustainable success through a complete package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”The new Payroll Vault franchise will cover the business community in northern Idaho, which includes Coeur d’Alene, Hayden and Post Falls.“The North Idaho region is growing in population and new businesses,” Jay said. “We believe it is underserved in the payroll space. We believe that there are several advantages for clients who have their payroll, accounting and tax services under one roof.”3 Reasons Why CPAs Choose Payroll VaultThe award-winning franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation and payroll funding.Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.Franchisees also receive in-depth sales training support to ensure they are up and running within 90 days. The three-day owners training program kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Holly, you can reach her via email at Holly.Matous@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

