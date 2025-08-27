Payroll Vault Expands In New Mexico, Texas

Sales Leader’s New Franchise Serves Roswell, Lubbock, Amarillo

Payroll Vault stood out as a proven, boutique-style franchise that aligns with my values, delivering trusted service and building strong relationships.” — Betty Tuttle, Payroll Vault of New Mexico/Texas

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded into New Mexico and Texas with a sales entrepreneur as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Betty Tuttle, whose family resides in Roswell and parts of Texas, is a sales leader with experience in helping companies grow in the western “triangle” that includes Roswell, as well as Lubbock, Texas, and Amarillo, Texas. Tuttle has served in leadership roles where she supported business development teams across multiple markets and mentored others in the healthcare industry. She has earned top-level national recognition by building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer service, which has always been at the heart of her approach.“Payroll Vault stood out as a proven, boutique-style franchise that aligns with my values, delivering trusted service and building strong relationships,” Tuttle said. “I was ready to take the leap into business ownership and build something meaningful for my family and future.”As an entrepreneur, Tuttle appreciates the franchise’s fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations, without the need for investment in real estate. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault serves as a true partner for small and medium-size businesses, helping them navigate payroll, taxes and HR matters so they can focus their energy on growing their business,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their own legacy.”Tuttle said service and support convinced her to become part of Payroll Vault’s growing network of financial professionals who are bringing much-needed, boutique-styled services to small-and mid-sized companies.“There were several aspects of Payroll Vault’s business model that compelled me to invest in the franchise,” Tuttle said. “The brand’s commitment to tailored client service, its strong reputation in the franchise world, and the support offered to franchisees were key factors. I also appreciated that Payroll Vault is recognized as a top franchise for women—this further confirmed that it was the right fit for me.”As a parent, Tuttle added that she is building a better future for the business community at large and her family as well.“I’m a proud mother of two, and this business is more than a career move—it’s a legacy I’m building for my family. My leadership style has always been people-first, and I place a strong value on customer service. I’m excited to bring that same heart-led approach into my Payroll Vault markets.”Payroll Vault AdvantageMore Revenue Streams, Less Risk: Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.Continuous, Ongoing Support: As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from our support team.Quick-Start Program for Onboarding Clients: To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Betty, you can reach her via email at Betty.Tuttle@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting them with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.