Boise Resident Brings Break Coffee Co. To Treasure Valley

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has officially launched its Boise franchise under the leadership of Idaho native Tyler Blake.Break Coffee Co. solves the problem of bad coffee and lost productivity on coffee runs by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service. Teams get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single use waste.“Boise has grown fast, but too many offices are still pouring from a pot or using pods,” said Blake, a veteran operator who has spent nearly a decade building customer-centric food-service ventures across the Treasure Valley. “We’re bringing café-level drinks with equipment and service that just work, clear pricing, no headaches, and coffee people are proud to serve.”“Tyler’s hands-on operational experience and commitment to local hospitality make him an ideal partner for our next phase of growth,” added JD DeYonker, CEO of Break Coffee Co. “We’re thrilled to welcome him and look forward to seeing Boise become a showcase market for our brand.”“Break Coffee has revolutionized the ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience that tracks to a company’s bottom line,” said Oakscale Franchise Partners’ President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Break Coffee brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their own vision.”The Boise franchise began operations in late August and aims to place 100 machines throughout the Treasure Valley within its first two years.5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee Co. owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.To let teams sample the service with no obligation, we offer a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.Unmatched Support for FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee Co.’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee Co. was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee Co. helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.If you are a business owner looking to connect with Tyler Blake, you can reach him via email at Boise@BreakCoffeeCo.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee Co. franchise opportunity, please email Joshua Kovacs at joshua@oakscale.com.###About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. elevates the coffee experience in the workplace to help companies improve productivity and morale. Since 2003, 200 franchisees have delivered a weekly, high-end coffee service with high-tech automated coffee machines and its exclusive proprietary premium blend of coffee to corporate offices in the United States and abroad. To underscore its commitment to its award-winning business model, Break Coffee offers a risk-free, money-back guarantee to prospective companies and franchisees. For more information, visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting them with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

