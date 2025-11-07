Wyoming PBS and Buffalo Bill Center of the West Partner to Share the Authentic Stories of the American West

Buffalo Bill Center of the West Logo A behind-the-scenes shot from the taping of “From the Center of the West: A Conversation with Authors Dr. Paul Hutton and Peter Cozzens.” Wyoming PBS photo

This release was originally published by Wyoming PBS on 11/6/2025

This collaboration allows us to share the depth and complexity of the American West in a way that connects history and storytelling.” — Joanna Kail, Wyoming PBS CEO

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Wyoming PBS and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West have released their inaugural joint production featuring a conversation with historians Dr. Paul Hutton and Peter Cozzens about their new books exploring the American West.The show, “From the Center of the West: A Conversation with Authors Dr. Paul Hutton and Peter Cozzens,” is available to view on the Wyoming PBS YouTube Channel . The production marks the first step in a partnership between the two organizations, establishing a collaborative effort designed to share authentic Western heritage with the world.The forthcoming series, tentatively called “From the Center of the West,” will bring to life the people, artifacts, and ideas that define the American West and Wyoming’s unique and enduring role within it. It will highlight the storytelling opportunities found within the Center’s five museums: the Buffalo Bill Museum, Whitney Western Art Museum, Draper Natural History Museum, Plains Indian Museum, and Cody Firearms Museum.“This collaboration allows us to share the depth and complexity of the American West in a way that connects history and storytelling,” says Wyoming PBS CEO Joanna Kail. “We’re excited to continue this partnership and bring new conversations to life.”In this first 30-minute show, Hutton and Cozzens sit down with Tim White at the Center in Cody and unravel the truth behind the myths that shaped America’s frontier. They explore topics, including Native American history and representation, the cultural legacy of Buffalo Bill, and how greed, hope, and reinvention built a nation.Hutton discusses his book, “The Undiscovered Country,” which sweeps across 150 years and seven generations of people. Cozzens, author of “Deadwood,” focuses on the middle 1870s and a small town that had more tall tales, myths, lies, and truths than residents.The show broadcast on Wyoming PBS at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, and 7 p.m. on Dec. 30.Wyoming PBS is a non-profit public broadcasting organization serving the state of Wyoming. With a commitment to educating, informing, and inspiring, Wyoming PBS produces and broadcasts high-quality programming that addresses the unique needs and interests of the Wyoming community.Christina GeorgeDirector of Marketing, Outreach, and Communicationschristina@wyomingpbs.org307-855-2372

From the Buffalo Bill Center of the West: A Conversation with Authors Dr. Paul Hutton and Peter Cozzens

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.