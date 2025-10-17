Buffalo Bill Center of the West Debuts 'Spur of the Moment: Iconic Styles of the American West,' in Cody, Wyoming

Buffalo Bill Center of the West Logo Photo by Ken Blackbird (b. 1956), Boots, Spurs, Chaps, Fringe, Cody Stampede, Cody, Wyoming, 2009. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West

New exhibition celebrates the timeless allure and evolution of Western fashion.

Western fashion is really having a moment right now, and we’re excited to celebrate it in our new exhibit... It’s a fun look at how Western style continues to inspire and evolve through the years.” — Susan Fletcher, Housel Director of the McCracken Research Library

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West proudly announces the opening of its newest exhibition, “ Spur of the Moment : Iconic Styles of the American West,” on view in the John Bunker Sands Gallery from October 25, 2025, through March 1, 2026.Center members and members of the press are invited to an exclusive preview event on Friday, October 24, from 5:30–7 p.m., featuring appetizers, a cash bar, and a first look at the exhibition. Western flair encouraged. “Spur of the Moment” explores the historical and cultural influences of Western dress, tracing its journey from the frontier to the fashion runway. The exhibition pairs striking historic photographs with garments and accessories that showcase both practicality and panache—from rugged workwear to dazzling pop-culture interpretations.Drawing from the McCracken Research Library’s extraordinary photographic and archival collections, as well as notable loans from partners including Levi Strauss & Co. Archives, “Spur of the Moment” highlights how Western style continues to evolve and inspire.Among the exhibition’s many highlights is Justin Timberlake’s metallic vest and jeans from *NSYNC’s “Space Cowboy” era (2000–2001)—a shimmering reminder of how Western grit and Y2K glamour collided at the turn of the millennium. Visitors can also engage directly with Western fashion through interactive elements, including a hands-on touch wall of authentic fabrics and a magnetic outfit design station where guests can create their own Western-inspired look."Western fashion is really having a moment right now, and we’re excited to celebrate it in our new exhibit, ‘Spur of the Moment: Iconic Styles of the American West,’” said Susan Fletcher, Housel Director of the McCracken Research Library. “It’s a fun look at how Western style continues to inspire and evolve through the years.”“Spur of the Moment: Iconic Styles of the American West” invites visitors to experience the spirit and style that define the American West—past, present, and future.Member & VIP Opening: Friday, October 24, 2025 | 5:30–7 p.m.Public Opening: Saturday, October 25, 2025On View: October 25, 2025 – March 1, 2026Location: John Bunker Sands Gallery, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, WyomingFor more information, visit centerofthewest.org.Media Note:High-resolution images, exhibition highlights, and interview opportunities with curators and staff are available upon request. To schedule an interview or access press materials, please contact Ken Straniere at kens@centerofthewest.org or 307-578-4137.

Buffalo Bill Center of the West TV Commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.