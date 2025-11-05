Buffalo Bill Center of the West Remembers Former Vice President and Emeritus Trustee Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney at the 2014 Patrons Ball at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West The Buffalo Bill Center of the West

It was an honor to have former Vice President Cheney serve as a trustee at the Center... He will be missed by the Center as an important link to our legacy of leadership in the state of Wyoming.” — Rebecca West, Executive Director and CEO

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West joins the nation in mourning the death of former Vice President of the United States and Emeritus Trustee Dick Cheney, who died on November 3, 2025, at the age of 84.Vice President Cheney was elected to the Center’s Board of Trustees in February 2001, serving with distinction for more than two decades. In addition to his role as Trustee, he contributed as a valued member of the Governance Committee, offering thoughtful guidance and steadfast support for the Center’s mission. In January 2025, he was honored with Emeritus Trustee status—recognition of his long and dedicated service and his lasting impact on the institution.“It was an honor to have former Vice President Cheney serve as a trustee at the Center. He brought experience and authority, could always be counted on to cut to the heart of an issue, and helped bring clarity and a path forward even on the most difficult challenges. He will be missed by the Center as an important link to our legacy of leadership in the state of Wyoming,” said Rebecca West, Executive Director and CEO of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.Among the longest-serving members of the Center’s Board, Cheney shared a deep friendship with the late Sen. Alan K. Simpson, the Center’s Emeritus Board Chair, who passed away in March 2025 . The two Wyoming statesmen often reminisced about their shared years of public service and time campaigning across their beloved home state, as well as their experiences together in Washington, D.C.When Vice President Cheney visited the Center—then the Buffalo Bill Historical Center—in 2002, his presence created great excitement throughout Cody. His address to staff in the Coe Auditorium remains a fond memory for many, as does the unforgettable and meticulous Secret Service sweep of the museum’s galleries and underground spaces that accompanied the visit.Vice President Cheney and his wife, Lynne Cheney, had been generous supporters of the Center since the 1980s. During the 2003 Winter Board Meeting in Washington, D.C., the Cheney's graciously hosted the Board at their home. The couple also attended the Center’s annual Patrons Ball on several occasions, warmly engaging with guests and embodying the hospitality and spirit of Wyoming.The Buffalo Bill Center of the West extends heartfelt condolences to the Cheney family and honors the legacy of a statesman whose deep connection to Wyoming and enduring commitment to the Center will long be remembered.

