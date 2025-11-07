Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B2006089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2025 / 1611 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, Vermont

 

VIOLATION(s):

  • Aggravated Sexual Assault

  • Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Derrik Wright

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Sharon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Derrik Wright sexually assaulted and caused physical pain to an individual. Wright was located by Troopers out of the Royalton Barracks on Main Street in Bethel, and was subsequently arrested. Wright was flash cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 7th, 2025, at 1230 hours and was held without bail pending the arraignment.

 

No further information is available

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 7th, 2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

