Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2006089
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2025 / 1611 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, Vermont
VIOLATION(s):
- Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Derrik Wright
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Sharon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Derrik Wright sexually assaulted and caused physical pain to an individual. Wright was located by Troopers out of the Royalton Barracks on Main Street in Bethel, and was subsequently arrested. Wright was flash cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 7th, 2025, at 1230 hours and was held without bail pending the arraignment.
No further information is available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 7th, 2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
