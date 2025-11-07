Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2006089 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Kelsey Knapp STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: November 6th, 2025 / 1611 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, Vermont VIOLATION(s): Aggravated Sexual Assault

Aggravated Assault ACCUSED: Derrik Wright AGE: 45 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Sharon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Derrik Wright sexually assaulted and caused physical pain to an individual. Wright was located by Troopers out of the Royalton Barracks on Main Street in Bethel, and was subsequently arrested. Wright was flash cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 7th, 2025, at 1230 hours and was held without bail pending the arraignment. No further information is available COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: November 7th, 2025 / 1230 hours COURT: Windsor LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility BAIL: Held without Bail MUG SHOT: Y *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

