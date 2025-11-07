CORE Ranks #1 K–12 School Construction Firm for 2025 By Building Design+Construction

Representatives from CORE Construction Services of Florida, St. Lucie Public Schools, and project partners gathered at the grand opening of Legacy High’s new state-of-the-art campus in Tradition, FL in August. CORE Construction

Leading National Construction Management Firm Tops BD+C’s List of Nation's Largest K-12 School Builders for Fourth Consecutive Year

This achievement reflects our long-standing commitment to creating exceptional learning environments that empower students, educators, and communities nationwide.” — Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Construction, a leading national builder of civic and public infrastructure, has been recognized as the #1 K-12 Builder in the United States by Building Design + Construction (BD+C). The honor follows CORE’s prior #1 ranking in 2023 and top-two placements in both 2022 and 2024, marking four consecutive years among the nation’s premier K-12 builders.

“This achievement reflects our long-standing commitment to creating exceptional learning environments that empower students, educators, and communities nationwide,” said Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida. “For decades, we’ve partnered with school districts to deliver facilities that foster innovation, collaboration, and growth. From early-learning centers to large-scale high-school campuses, our focus remains on creating safe, adaptable, and inspiring spaces that meet the evolving needs of education.”

Founded in 1937, CORE Construction has grown from a small masonry company into one of the nation’s most respected builders of K-12 and civic facilities. With nearly 90 years of experience and deep expertise in educational infrastructure, CORE provides the scale, resources, and innovation required to deliver transformative school construction across the country.

In Florida, CORE Construction Services of Florida has played a defining role in advancing K-12 education infrastructure statewide, delivering complex, large-scale projects that reflect the firm’s national leadership. In South Florida, CORE has managed major facility improvements for Broward County Public Schools, including the 224,000-square-foot renovation of Walter C. Young Middle School, and the modernization and expansion of Charles W. Flanagan High School.

Further north, the firm is delivering two next-generation high school campuses in partnership with St. Lucie Public Schools: the newly completed Legacy High School in Tradition, FL, and the new Fort Pierce Westwood Academy campus slated to open in 2026. Managed concurrently under CORE Florida’s leadership, both 251,000-square-foot facilities provide high-performance learning environments with modern classrooms, laboratories, performing-arts spaces, and athletic amenities — each completed or progressing on schedule and within budget. Together, these projects demonstrate CORE’s commitment to delivering world-class educational infrastructure and reinforce the firm’s long-term dedication to Florida’s students and communities.

“Our success comes from collaboration, a deep understanding of educational design priorities, and an unwavering dedication to excellence,” added Kiess. “By working closely with architects, school leaders, and communities, we deliver projects that not only exceed expectations but strengthen the foundation for world-class learning environments that will serve students and families for generations.”

ABOUT CORE CONSTRUCTION

CORE Construction is a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors that strengthen the communities it serves. With a focus on collaboration, safety, and long-term impact, CORE partners with local organizations, schools, and municipalities to deliver high-quality construction while investing in initiatives that improve the lives of the people who live and work in the regions it serves. Founded in 1937, the renowned construction firm employs more than 1,200 personnel across the U.S. with a presence in 13 major markets nationwide. CORE Construction Services of Florida’s headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Learn more at coreconstruction.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.