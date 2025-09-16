CORE Constructions Tops Out Palm Beach County Fire Station No. 92 In Lake Worth

CORE Construction, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and project partners at the topping-out of Fire Station No. 92 in Lake Worth, FL—one of five stations CORE is delivering for Palm Beach County. CORE Construction—a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors.

Milestone Marks Major Progress on $12M State-of-the-Art Facility Designed to Reduce Emergency Response Times and Serve Growing Community Needs

This milestone reflects the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to the safety and well-being of residents in Palm Beach County.” — Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Construction, a leading national construction firm with a presence in 13 major U.S. markets, today announced a significant milestone in the development of Palm Beach County Fire Station No. 92 with a topping-out celebration, signifying substantial progress on the much-anticipated facility that will enhance emergency response and safety services for the growing Lake Worth West community.

Located at 4575 Lyons Road, Fire Station No. 92 will be a state-of-the-art, 18,239-square-foot facility, designed to meet the critical needs of the surrounding area, which includes several schools and a new assisted living community. The $17.5 million project broke ground on December 9, 2024, and upon completion is expected to cut emergency response times from nearly nine minutes to just seven, significantly improving service efficiency for area residents.

The topping-out event featured a traditional beam signing and lift, during which project leaders, local officials, and fire rescue personnel celebrated the teamwork and collaboration that had contributed to the project's success. Attendees also enjoyed a raffle giveaway and words of appreciation from key stakeholders and partners, including Palm Beach County Facilities Development & Operations, Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity, Currie Sowards Aguila Architects (CSAA), Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and CORE Construction.

"This milestone reflects the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to the safety and well-being of residents in Palm Beach County," said Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida. "CORE remains committed to building community-focused, mission-ready spaces that will serve generations to come. We're proud to work alongside Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, FDO, OEBO, and our architecture and engineering partners to bring this vision to life."

The Fire Station No. 92 project is one of five stations CORE Construction is delivering for Palm Beach County, which also include the construction of the new 18,066-square-foot Fire Station No. 49 facility in Boynton Beach, FL; construction of the new 14,681-square-foot Fire Station No. 24 in West Palm Beach, FL; addition and renovations to the 11,095-square-foot Fire Station No. 25 in Wellington, FL; and construction of the new 15,600-square-foot Fire Station No. 33 in West Palm Beach. Under CORE's construction management, each project is designed with modern functionality, resilience, and community impact in mind, and entails extensive site development, utility infrastructure, paving, drainage, landscaping, irrigation, and signalization, built to serve high-demand corridors across the region.

CORE Construction is a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors that strengthen the communities it serves. With a focus on collaboration, safety, and long-term impact, CORE partners with local organizations, schools, and municipalities to deliver high-quality construction while investing in initiatives that improve the lives of the people who live and work in the regions it serves. Founded in 1937, the renowned construction firm employs more than 1,200 personnel across the U.S. with a presence in 13 major markets nationwide. CORE Construction Services of Florida’s headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Learn more at coreconstruction.com.

