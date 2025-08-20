CORE Construction Named Presenting Sponsor of 2025 Local 765 BUGFEST

Fort Lauderdale Firefighters gather in celebration at Local 765 BUGFEST, an annual community celebration benefiting the Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Union Charities. Attendees display a spiny lobster catch at the annual Fort Lauderdale’s Local 765 BUGFEST, for which CORE Construction is serving as presenting sponsor for 2025. CORE Construction—a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors.

Weekend-Long Lobster-Catching Tournament and Community Celebration to Benefit the Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Union Charities August 22–23

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Construction, a leading national contractor with Florida headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Local 765 BUGFEST, a two-day celebration of South Florida's lobster season that blends spirited competition and community pride for a much-deserving cause. The annual event will take place on August 22–23, 2025, bringing together locals and visitors alike for a weekend of lobster diving, live entertainment, and festivities for all ages, with all proceeds benefiting the Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Union Charities.

"Our firefighters and first responders are the backbone of this community, and CORE is committed to investing in the people and programs that make our communities stronger," said Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida. "Partnering with the Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Union to present BUGFEST is a perfect way for us to give back in a meaningful way while supporting local heroes and celebrating a South Florida tradition that brings the community together for a great cause."

BUGFEST 2025 kicks off on Friday, Aug. 22nd, with a Captain's Party & Meeting at the Local 765 Hall (309 SW 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale) from 7pm–9pm, followed by the highly-anticipated Lobster Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 23rd. The fun begins with an 8:30am shotgun start as registered teams launch from Lauderdale Marina (1900 SE 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale) for a day of lobster diving and friendly competition on Fort Lauderdale's beautiful coastal waters. The excitement concludes with an official Afterparty at Quarterdeck (1035 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale), beginning with weigh-ins at 3pm, followed by a lively, family-friendly community celebration with awards, a raffle, and an auction, along with drinks, appetizers, and camaraderie to follow.

Tournament registration is $200 per boat (4 participants) and includes two drink tickets per person and appetizers at the post-event celebration. Additional guest wristbands are available for $25 each, which also include two drink tickets and appetizers. Raffle tickets ($5 each) and BUGFEST fishing shirts ($30) will be available for purchase during the event. Prizes will be awarded for Largest Six Lobsters and Largest Lobster, with first-place cash prizes starting at $500.

All proceeds raised from the 2025 Local 765 BUGFEST will benefit the Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Union Charities, which provide resources for local community programs, emergency relief, and critical support for first responders and their families. For tickets, registration, and event details, visit eventbrite.com/local-765-bugfest.

About Fort Lauderdale Fire Fighters Local 765 Charity

The mission of the Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Local 765 Charity is to strengthen the local community through compassionate service. Dedicated to the well-being of its neighbors, the organization raises funds through various initiatives to support and amplify the impact of fellow nonprofits, fostering a resilient and interconnected community for the greater good of Fort Lauderdale and beyond. Learn more at fortlauderdalefirefighterslocal765charity.com.

About CORE Construction

CORE Construction is a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors that strengthen the communities it serves. With a focus on collaboration, safety, and long-term impact, CORE partners with local organizations, schools, and municipalities to deliver high-quality construction while investing in initiatives that improve the lives of the people who live and work in the regions it serves. Founded in 1937, the renowned construction firm employs more than 1,200 personnel across the U.S. with a presence in 13 major markets nationwide. CORE Construction Services of Florida’s headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Learn more at coreconstruction.com.

