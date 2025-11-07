Dasseti Wins Two Prestigious Awards at the 2025 PE Wire US Awards

Oliver Dyche, Louise Verga and Fenton Fitzpatrick collect the award for Solution Provider of the Year - ODD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti , a leading technology provider for ESG data management and operational due diligence in private markets, has been named Technology Innovation of the Year: ESG & Impact Investing and Solution Provider of the Year: ODD at the PE Wire US Awards 2025.The dual recognition reflects Dasseti’s commitment to advancing data-driven solutions that enable investors and fund managers to streamline ESG reporting and due diligence processes with greater accuracy, transparency, and efficiency.“We are honored to be recognized in two categories that represent the foundation of our mission,” said Louise Verga, Managing Director and Head of Americas at Dasseti. “Our team is deeply committed to helping clients elevate their ODD capabilities through innovative technology that delivers measurable value. These awards are a testament to the progress we’ve made together with our clients and partners across the industry.”The Technology Innovation of the Year: ESG & Impact Investing award acknowledges Dasseti’s pioneering work in simplifying ESG data exchange and enhancing the quality of sustainability insights available to private markets participants with it's solution, Harvest by Dasseti The Solution Provider of the Year: ODD award recognizes Dasseti’s leadership in digitizing and automating operational due diligence, providing investors and managers with the tools to manage risk and compliance more effectively.Dasseti continues to expand its footprint across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, working with leading asset allocators and fund managers to transform how private markets manage and analyze critical due diligence and ESG data.About DassetiDasseti is an award-winning technology provider transforming ESG data management and operational due diligence across private markets. Its platforms empower investors and fund managers to securely collect, analyze, and share data to support better decision-making, risk management, and regulatory compliance.For more information, visit www.dasseti.com

