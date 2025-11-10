STEVEN LaCHANCE concludes his MODERN MONSTERS TRILOGY with GRACE

The White Queen Rises

A WORK OF LITERARY HORROR AND HUMAN RECKONING

Grace is not about survival. It’s about what remains of the soul after the world burns.” — Steven LaChance

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized author Steven LaChance delivers the final movement of his acclaimed Modern Monsters trilogy with GRACE — a lyrical, devastating exploration of faith, destruction, and what remains of the soul after the end of the world.In Grace, the long winter of humanity reaches its final hour. The Pure Dominion rises. The supernatural Gabriel returns. And at the center stands Grace — the woman caught between salvation and annihilation, love and vengeance, heaven and ruin. The White Queen rises .”It is not a slogan. It is the quiet pulse of the book — the moment where belief and madness meet. Through his singular voice, LaChance turns the language of apocalypse into poetry, crafting a vision that feels both ancient and immediate, intimate and immense.A Modern AllegoryGrace brings to completion a decade of work that began with Glow and continued through Gorilla. Across these novels, LaChance has constructed a haunting myth of modernity — an allegory of faith, corruption, and endurance in an age of collapse. The trilogy bridges horror and literature, echoing the moral clarity of The Road and the visual intensity of Blade Runner.“Grace is not about survival,” LaChance says. “It’s about what remains of the soul after the world burns.”Steven LaChance is the author of The Uninvited, Confrontation with Evil, and Ghosts of the Sea. His work is known for its emotional honesty and cinematic precision, blending supernatural terror with psychological depth. Through Glow, Gorilla, and Grace, LaChance has emerged as one of the defining voices in modern literary horror.

