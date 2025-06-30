Bestselling Horror Author Steven LaChance Returns With the Terrifying Thriller 'GORILLA'

Gorilla is a shocking, fast-paced supernatural thriller that fuses real-world conspiracies with brutal psychological terror.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally known horror author Steven LaChance, acclaimed for his bestselling works The Uninvited and Glow, unleashes his most chilling novel yet with Gorilla, the second entry in his Modern Monsters series . Set for release on July 1, 2025, Gorilla is a shocking, fast-paced supernatural thriller that fuses real-world conspiracies with brutal psychological terror.Inspired by decades of shadowy government experimentation—from the infamous MK-Ultra program to modern-day manipulation—Gorilla plunges readers into a world where the line between science and madness vanishes. At the center is Detective Vincent Rossi, returning from Glow, who must face a horrifying new threat: a radical Christian evangelist named Michael Neville, whose weaponized mind control ignites chaos in the streets of St. Louis. Gorilla is a warning ,” says LaChance. “It explores the monsters we create—through science, belief, fear, and power—and what happens when those monsters come home.”Blending horror, conspiracy, and human frailty, Gorilla unpacks the terrifying potential of systems gone rogue and the primal beast inside us all. With real-world inspiration and pulse-pounding tension, it’s a nightmare steeped in truth—and more relevant than ever.About the AuthorSteven LaChance is the author of the classic true haunting The Uninvited, as well as Blessed Are the Wicked, Crazy, and Glow. He has been featured in The New York Times, The Sun, People, and appeared on Max, Discovery+, The Travel Channel, Chiller, and more. Known for blending supernatural themes with hard-hitting realism, LaChance is a trusted voice in modern horror.

