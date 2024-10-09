Bestselling Horror Author Steven LaChance Unleashes Terror with "Glow"

This ancient evil infiltrates the darkest corners of the human mind, turning nightmares into a viral monster.

Nightmares are Only the Beginning

LaChance's books are must-reads for fans of King, Koontz, and Barker.” — Horror Fanatic

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed horror writer Steven LaChance, author of the true horror classic "The Uninvited", announces the release of his latest novel, "Glow", the first installment in the chilling Modern Monsters series.NIGHTMARES ARE ONLY THE BEGINNING"Glow" delves into the dark realm of nightmares, exploring the devastating consequences of sleep disturbances and PTSD. Drawing from real-life events, research and personal experiences, LaChance crafts a gripping narrative that blurs the lines between dreams and reality.THE TERRIFYING STATISTICS38% of Americans suffer from sleep disturbances - 20% of youth experience recurring nightmares . Sleep paralysis, hallucinations, and sleepwalking can lead to tragic consequences.ENTER THE WORLD OF GLOWThis ancient evil infiltrates the darkest corners of the human mind, turning nightmares into a viral monster. "Glow" is a heart-pounding descent into madness, where the boundaries between dreams and reality dissolve.PRAISE FOR STEVEN LACHANCE"LaChance's stories will haunt you long after you finish reading." - Dark Scribe Magazine"LaChance's books are must-reads for fans of King, Koontz, and Barker." - Horror Fanatic"Steven LaChance's writing is atmospheric, evocative, and downright terrifying." - The Horror ReviewGlowAuthor: Steven LaChanceSeries: Modern Monsters, Book 1Release Date: October 8, 2024 `Genre: Horror, Supernatural ThrillerISBN: 979-8330428083AVAILABILITY": Glow" available October 8, 2024, in paperback and e-book formats at major bookstores, online retailers, and stevenlachance.com.CONTACT For review copies, interviews, or further information, please contact:Octane Management, Rick Brandt, Manager [cre8tiveguru@yahoo.com] [314-313-2887]WEBSITE stevenlachance.com

Glow Promo

