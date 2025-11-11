ABFC Applauds Canada’s Commitment to the Belém 4X Sustainable Fuels Pledge, Advancing Energy Security and Growth

Participation in the Belém 4X Pledge sends a powerful signal that sustainable liquid fuels are not only a domestic climate solution, but also a cornerstone of global energy security and trade.” — Doug Hooper, Director of Global Affairs at ABFC

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) welcomes the Government of Canada’s announcement that it will join the Belém 4X Pledge on Sustainable Fuels , a landmark international commitment to quadruple the global use of sustainable fuels by 2035.The Pledge, advanced by leading nations under the COP30 Global Sustainable Fuels Declaration, establishes a coordinated framework to accelerate investment, harmonize carbon-accounting standards, and promote open, transparent trade in sustainable fuels across transport and industrial sectors.In addition to welcoming Canada’s decision, ABFC is endorsing the Belém 4X Pledge and committing to collaborate on implementation. “Canada’s participation in the Belém 4X Pledge sends a powerful signal that sustainable liquid fuels are not only a domestic climate solution, but also a cornerstone of global energy security and trade. This commitment aligns Canada with international leaders that are transitioning energy systems towards net-zero emissions by 2050. The Pledge is not just an aspirational target, it’s an action commitment to accelerate low-carbon innovation, scale renewable fuel production and use, strengthen rural economies through new investment and jobs, and advance compatible carbon-accounting standards that reward emissions reductions,” said Doug Hooper, Director of Global Affairs at Advanced Biofuels Canada. “The Belém 4X Pledge underscores the growing recognition that clean fuels, such as biofuels, are essential to achieving net-zero goals, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors like aviation, marine, and rail.”“Scaling sustainable fuels globally will unlock opportunities for Canadian biofuel producers and feedstock suppliers – and the 30,000 jobs they support across the country,” said Hooper. “It’s about building the partnerships and establishing market signals that let our industries compete on a level playing field, twinning climate progress with economic growth.”At home, Canada is turning policies into performance, with fuel blends reaching ~10% ethanol and ~7% renewable diesel in 2024 (Navius Research, Biofuels in Canada 2025 report). Canada’s fuel regulations are driving innovations to significantly reduce fuel carbon intensities, and fuel producers are expanding made-in-Canada biofuel capacity. At full capacity, Canada’s clean fuel sector represents over $19 billion in economic output in 2025, and we are well-positioned to deliver on the Belém 4X Pledge by expanding output to over $40 billion by 2030.With policy momentum at home and abroad, Canada is poised to convert this commitment into new domestic projects, capital investment, and durable jobs that advance the Belém 4X goals and build Canadian resilient capacity across the sustainable fuel supply chains.Advanced Biofuels Canada is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers of non-fossil, low carbon, and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, jet, and marine fuels. Our members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are significant suppliers to renewable and low carbon fuel in Canada and worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca Doug Hooper Biography:Doug Hooper is a senior clean-energy executive and Director of Global Affairs for Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC), with over 35 years of experience in corporate and industry development. His career spans senior management and board governance across public, private, and not-for-profit enterprises. A pioneer in Canada’s low-carbon liquid fuels sector, Doug co-founded the Canadian Bioenergy Corporation and served as Chief Executive Officer and Chair from 2005–2011.Internationally, he represented Canada and ABFC at the 2025 Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM16) in Busan, Korea, and the Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA9) held on the margins of the 2025 G7 Energy and Environment Ministers’ Meeting. He is Co-Chair of the Industry Advisory Board of the Biofuture Industry Council, where he helps align industry and government to accelerate sustainable fuels deployment. Doug will also represent ABFC and Canada at upcoming engagements in São Paulo supporting the anticipated launch of the Belém 4X Declaration on Sustainable Fuels. Recognized for his expertise in international relations, he champions Canada’s leadership in sustainable liquid fuels, recognized for building alliances, shaping market frameworks, and keeping Canada’s voice at the forefront of the global energy transition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.