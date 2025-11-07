InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Symbolic Figurine Depicting the Christian Foundation of the Easter Holiday

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kriss B. of Land O Lakes, FL is the creator of The True Meaning of Easter, a faith-based figurine designed to visually and symbolically convey the theological essence of Easter. The design features a detailed depiction of Jesus Christ on the cross that is accompanied by a kneeling Easter Bunny positioned reverently at the base, gazing upward with a tearful expression. The figurine serves to unite the sacred and cultural aspects of Easter while encouraging reflection and dialogue about the holiday’s true spiritual meaning.For many families and educators, contemporary Easter observance has become dominated by commercialized symbols such as eggs, candy, and rabbits. This shift often obscures the central Christian narrative of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. Without appropriate visual or symbolic tools, it can be difficult to initiate meaningful discussions about the origins of the holiday or to engage children in faith-based learning. The True Meaning of Easter addresses this cultural and educational gap by reintroducing a tangible, story-driven representation of Easter’s foundational message through a thoughtfully designed figurine.The figurine is composed of a central crucifix bearing the image of Jesus Christ constructed from resin, ceramic, or cast polymer materials. At the base of the cross, a sculpted Easter Bunny kneels in a posture of reverence. Optional decorative elements such as Easter eggs, a basket, and floral accents may be incorporated around the cross to connect traditional holiday imagery with the religious focal point.A children’s educational version may include symbolic modifications such as displaying the Ten Commandments or short Biblical verses on the eggs to promote early spiritual learning. The figurine is designed for placement in homes, classrooms, churches, or religious education centers during the Easter season.Key features and benefits include:• Faith-Centered Symbolism: Reinforces the Christian narrative of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice as the cornerstone of the Easter celebration.• Educational and Reflective Tool: Encourages faith-based discussions among children and adults about the origins and meaning of Easter.• Versatile Display Application: Suitable for home décor, classroom instruction, Sunday school, or church exhibitions.Through the True Meaning of Easter, faith-based households, educators, and congregations gain a visually compelling and spiritually grounded tool for teaching and reflection. The figurine offers a meaningful alternative to purely commercial décor that can remind observers of the central purpose of Easter: Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.Kriss filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her The True Meaning of Easter invention. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The True Meaning of Easter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

