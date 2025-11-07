OSCE Roundtable in Tashkent Shows How Media Literacy Can Shield Youth from Radicalization

A regional OSCE roundtable that took place on 4-5 November in Tashkent demonstrated how media literacy can actively prevent youth radicalization and violent extremism. Journalists, civil society actors, and experts shared practical approaches – from counter-narratives to AI-driven tools – that help young people critically navigate information online. Gender-sensitive strategies were highlighted to better protect and empower young women, showing that informed media engagement can create real change.

The event was organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan in co-operation with the Journalists’ Retraining Centre and brought together journalists, civil society activists, young professionals and researchers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Participants explored successful regional initiatives, hands-on methods for fact-checking, and ethical reporting practices. They discussed how collaboration between media and civil society strengthens youth resilience, and new tools were introduced to tackle disinformation and harmful online content. The event also launched a regional expert network to continue sharing experiences and best practices in preventing violent extremism and terrorism.

"In today’s digital world, distinguishing fact from disinformation is becoming increasingly difficult. As the most active users of the internet, young people are particularly vulnerable to false information. That’s why media literacy must serve as a shield to protect them. If young people bring a culture of critical thinking to their families and friends, the resilience of society will be strengthened," - said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

The roundtable also sparked lively debates on how social media trends, influencers, and AI-generated content are shaping young people’s views. Participants agreed that understanding these dynamics is crucial for developing effective prevention strategies.

By the end of the forum, participants had gained practical tools, inspiring strategies, and connections to sustain ongoing efforts in youth engagement, critical thinking, and safe media practices across Central Asia.

It is worth noting that earlier the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan in co-operation with the Journalists’ Retraining Centre has organized a series of media literacy courses across the regions of Uzbekistan. These courses equipped journalists and bloggers with the skills to think critically, spot disinformation and analyze fake news.