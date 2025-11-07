Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Roblox Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar company that operates one of the largest online gaming sites for children, for flagrantly ignoring state and federal online safety laws while deceiving parents about the dangers of its platform.

Roblox markets itself as a safe digital space of creativity, but in reality it has become a breeding ground for predators. Children in Texas have been repeatedly exposed to sexually explicit content, exploitation, and grooming because Roblox chose to put pixel pedophiles and corporate profit over the safety of Texas children.

“We cannot allow platforms like Roblox to continue operating as digital playgrounds for predators where the well-being of our kids is sacrificed on the altar of corporate greed,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Roblox must do more to protect kids from sick and twisted freaks hiding behind a screen. Any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law.”

This lawsuit follows similar legal actions that Attorney General Paxton has taken against several Big Tech and social media companies, as well as a similar suit against TikTok.

To read the petition, click here.