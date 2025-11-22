Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an emergency application for stay and administrative stay pending appeal with the Supreme Court of the United States (“SCOTUS”). If granted, this filing would allow Texas to implement its newly passed congressional maps after a split decision by a three-judge district court panel resulted in a preliminary injunction earlier this week.

“Radical left-wing activists are abusing the judicial system to derail the Republican agenda and steal the U.S. House for Democrats. I am fighting to stop this blatant attempt to upend our political system,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans. For years, Democrats have aggressively gerrymandered their states and only cry foul and hurl baseless ‘racism’ accusations because they are losing.”

The new map was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in August, despite attempts by House Democrats to block the process by abandoning Texas and breaking quorum. Attorney General Paxton will continue to defend Texas’s Big Beautiful Map and the legitimate political considerations that warranted Texas’s redistricting efforts.

To read the filing, click here.