Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,202 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Files Appeal in SCO­TUS to Defend Texas’s New Con­gres­sion­al Map

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an emergency application for stay and administrative stay pending appeal with the Supreme Court of the United States (“SCOTUS”). If granted, this filing would allow Texas to implement its newly passed congressional maps after a split decision by a three-judge district court panel resulted in a preliminary injunction earlier this week. 

“Radical left-wing activists are abusing the judicial system to derail the Republican agenda and steal the U.S. House for Democrats. I am fighting to stop this blatant attempt to upend our political system,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans. For years, Democrats have aggressively gerrymandered their states and only cry foul and hurl baseless ‘racism’ accusations because they are losing.” 

The new map was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in August, despite attempts by House Democrats to block the process by abandoning Texas and breaking quorum. Attorney General Paxton will continue to defend Texas’s Big Beautiful Map and the legitimate political considerations that warranted Texas’s redistricting efforts.  

To read the filing, click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Files Appeal in SCO­TUS to Defend Texas’s New Con­gres­sion­al Map

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more