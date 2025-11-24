Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (“TDHCA”) to stop them from enforcing unconstitutional rules that restrict religious organizations from receiving federal and state funding for programs that serve homeless and low-income Texans.

The lawsuit challenges TDHCA regulations that condition access to public benefits on a religious organization’s willingness to alter or abandon core elements of its faith. Currently, under these rules, any organization receiving TDHCA funding to operate homelessness or housing programs must agree not to engage in religious activities within programs supported by the funds. Attorney General Paxton argues that these restrictions are unconstitutional because they discriminate against religious entities solely because they are religious.

“State agencies have no authority to force Christians and other religious organizations to censor their beliefs just to serve their communities,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Constitutionally protected religious liberty must be upheld in Texas and across the country. These TDHCA’s provisions within certain programs, which deter funding from going towards churches and religious organizations, must be struck down.”

This lawsuit follows Attorney General Paxton’s action against provisions within Texas higher education work-study programs that discriminated against Christian and other religious students. Attorney General Paxton is committed to striking down any provisions that would undermine religious liberty and take away federal and state funding opportunities based on religious views.

To read the lawsuit, click here.