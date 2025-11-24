Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into the use of products from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (“CATL”), a company aligned with the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”), that could be violating state law through its involvement with a Texas power facility.

“Texas must not allow foreign communists to infiltrate, interfere, or otherwise undermine our power grid or other parts of our state infrastructure,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The CCP is a bad actor, and it is unlawful for aligned companies to meddle in our state in order to grant backdoor access to their handlers. If you mess with Texas, I will come after you.”

In September 2025, the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act took effect, prohibiting business entities from entering into agreements that would grant a Chinese-controlled business direct or remote access to critical Texas infrastructure. However, a power storage station currently under construction near Mabank, Texas, has used CATL components for critical pieces that have also failed to pass certain tests. Attorney General Paxton has opened an investigation to determine if the use of CCP-aligned CATL products violates Texas law by enabling access to critical infrastructure by prohibited actors, posing a substantial risk to Texas’s power grid.

Attorney General Paxton has vigorously opposed CCP-aligned companies from taking advantage of Texas consumers or unlawfully interfering with Texas’s state security. He identified a number of Chinese companies that were violating Texans’ data privacy rights, investigated the communist artificial intelligence service DeepSeek, targeted major networking equipment manufacturer TP-Link, and is investigating Lorex Technology for selling cameras that send data to the CCP.