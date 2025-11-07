American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Launches New Micro-Credential: Cultivating Resilience: Practices to Reduce Stress and Release Trauma

ACHS is pleased to announce the launch of a new self-paced micro-credential, Cultivating Resilience: Practices to Reduce Stress and Release Trauma.

This new course provides a holistic framework and practical strategies for cultivating resilience, facilitated by a leader in this field” — ACHS President Tracey Abell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is pleased to announce the launch of a new self-paced micro-credential, Cultivating Resilience : Practices to Reduce Stress and Release Trauma, designed to help individuals build vitality and balance through evidence-based and experiential tools.A group of women practicing yogaIn a fast-paced and often overwhelming world, chronic stress and trauma can deeply impact both mind and body. This course offers a guided path toward healing and sustainable well-being through accessible, trauma-informed practices that integrate the latest research in resilience science with contemplative traditions.Across eight modules, students explore how stress and trauma affect the nervous system, emotional regulation, and overall health. Through a combination of science-informed lectures, somatic and mindfulness-based practices, creative expression, nature-based reflection, and guided journaling, participants cultivate a personal toolkit for nervous system regulation and holistic self-care.The micro-credential is led by Nichol Chase, an educator, program leader, and multi-lineage contemplative teacher with deep expertise in resilience science, trauma-informed care, and embodied wisdom practices. Nichol’s teaching draws from her extensive background as a classically trained ballerina and opera singer, coupled with decades of study in mindfulness, yoga, and contemplative traditions, including Iyengar, Ashtanga, and Tibetan Buddhism.“Resilience goes beyond having grit or being able to do hard things. It’s built through positive daily practices that foster balance, self-care, and connection. For integrative health professionals, developing resilience is vital to sustaining their ability to care for others and strengthen the communities they serve. This new course provides a holistic framework and practical strategies for cultivating resilience, facilitated by a leader in this field,” shares ACHS President Tracey Abell Cultivating Resilience: Practices to Reduce Stress and Release Trauma is open to anyone interested in deepening their understanding of mind-body wellness, whether for personal growth or professional application in health and wellness fields.Enrollment is now open. To learn more, visit https://achs.edu/courses/cultivating-resilience-on-demand-ce-course/ About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS):Founded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and graduate degree programs in areas such as herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, integrative health sciences, and wellness coaching. With a commitment to sustainability, global service, and evidence-based practice, ACHS empowers students worldwide to transform their communities and the healthcare landscape through the principles of holistic health. Learn more at achs.edu.

