Maine DOE Update – November 7, 2025

Wabanaki Studies Resource Guide for Indigenous Heritage Month

As the new school year begins and Native American Heritage Month arrives, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators and communities to engage students in learning about the enduring presence, contributions, and rich cultures of the Wabanaki Nations, who have lived in the place we now call Maine for more than 13,000 years. | More

FY27 Estimate Public Pre-K Student Count Data Form Submissions Extended to November 14

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) commends school administrative units (SAUs) for their ongoing efforts to expand access to public pre-K. If your SAU plans to open or expand a pre-K program in the 2026-2027 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) ED279 for the children enrolled in these new or expanded programs. This means that your SAU will receive pre-K funding in the same year that the children are enrolled, without a year’s delay. | More

Governor’s AI Task Force Education Recommendations Prioritize Innovation, Safety, and Student Well-Being

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology team is pleased to highlight recommendations of the Governor’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force, as they guide the responsible and equitable use of AI in education. These recommendations reflect many of the same priorities that guide the Maine DOE’s ongoing work to support educators, protect students, and ensure that technology enhances, rather than replaces, meaningful human-centered learning experiences. | More

Applications Open for Maine DOE 2025-2026 Student Cabinet

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 Maine DOE Student Cabinet, a group of students who collaborate with Maine DOE staff to provide input on educational opportunities, improvements, and policy for the State of Maine. The deadline to apply is Thursday, November 20, 2025. | More

Maine DOE Recognizes National School Psychology Week from November 3-7, 2025

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is joining the Maine Association of School Psychologists (MASP) and schools across the nation in celebrating National School Psychology Week (NSPW), observed from November 3-7, 2025. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Every Day Counts: SeDoMoCha Students Take Pride in Attendance

At SeDoMoCha Elementary School in RSU 68, showing up matters—and everyone takes notice. This year, students have taken an active role in making attendance a top priority. Each classroom tracks their daily attendance percentage and proudly posts it right outside of their classroom door for everyone to see. | More

Janneke Strickland of RSU 9 Named the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year

The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) is proud to recognize Janneke Strickland of RSU 9’s Cascade Brook School as the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year. | More

