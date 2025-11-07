Maine DOE Update – November 7, 2025
Wabanaki Studies Resource Guide for Indigenous Heritage Month
As the new school year begins and Native American Heritage Month arrives, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators and communities to engage students in learning about the enduring presence, contributions, and rich cultures of the Wabanaki Nations, who have lived in the place we now call Maine for more than 13,000 years. | More
FY27 Estimate Public Pre-K Student Count Data Form Submissions Extended to November 14
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) commends school administrative units (SAUs) for their ongoing efforts to expand access to public pre-K. If your SAU plans to open or expand a pre-K program in the 2026-2027 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) ED279 for the children enrolled in these new or expanded programs. This means that your SAU will receive pre-K funding in the same year that the children are enrolled, without a year’s delay. | More
Governor’s AI Task Force Education Recommendations Prioritize Innovation, Safety, and Student Well-Being
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology team is pleased to highlight recommendations of the Governor’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force, as they guide the responsible and equitable use of AI in education. These recommendations reflect many of the same priorities that guide the Maine DOE’s ongoing work to support educators, protect students, and ensure that technology enhances, rather than replaces, meaningful human-centered learning experiences. | More
Applications Open for Maine DOE 2025-2026 Student Cabinet
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 Maine DOE Student Cabinet, a group of students who collaborate with Maine DOE staff to provide input on educational opportunities, improvements, and policy for the State of Maine. The deadline to apply is Thursday, November 20, 2025. | More
Maine DOE Recognizes National School Psychology Week from November 3-7, 2025
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is joining the Maine Association of School Psychologists (MASP) and schools across the nation in celebrating National School Psychology Week (NSPW), observed from November 3-7, 2025. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Every Day Counts: SeDoMoCha Students Take Pride in Attendance
At SeDoMoCha Elementary School in RSU 68, showing up matters—and everyone takes notice. This year, students have taken an active role in making attendance a top priority. Each classroom tracks their daily attendance percentage and proudly posts it right outside of their classroom door for everyone to see. | More
Janneke Strickland of RSU 9 Named the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year
The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) is proud to recognize Janneke Strickland of RSU 9’s Cascade Brook School as the 2025-2026 Maine School Nurse of the Year. | More
Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.
