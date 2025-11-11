From Wall Street to India’s Poorest: Abraham M. George’s “Mountains to Cross” Inspires a Life of Purpose

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary leader, social reformer, and author Dr. Abraham M. George launches his powerful memoir, “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service,” on January 13, 2026. The book chronicles Dr. George’s extraordinary transformation from a soldier and global entrepreneur to a humanitarian devoted to lifting India’s most marginalized communities through education, healthcare, and justice.

Through vivid storytelling, George recounts his journey from a young Indian Army officer stationed in the Himalayas to a successful entrepreneur in global finance, and ultimately to a philanthropist who returned to India to uplift the nation’s most impoverished communities. His life’s work, which includes founding schools, hospitals, and environmental initiatives, demonstrates that meaning and success are best measured in lives changed, not fortunes amassed.

“Mountains to Cross” offers readers lessons drawn from decades of perseverance and service. Dr. George explores the moral and personal challenges that led him to leave behind a lucrative Wall Street career to establish the Shanti Bhavan Residential School, a world-renowned institution that empowers children born into extreme poverty. Through this work, he proves that systemic inequality can be dismantled through education and opportunity.

“Excuses and explanations for inaction do not suffice,” says Dr. George. “Real change happens when we stop asking, ‘What more can I get?’ and start asking, ‘What more can I give?’”

This remarkable memoir appeals to philanthropists, educators, business professionals, and changemakers seeking deeper purpose in their own lives. It is an invitation to lead with empathy, purpose, and resolve to make a difference.

ISBN (Hardcover): 9798886454093 | Price: $27.95

"Mountains to Cross: Finding Life's Purpose In Service" is published by Greenleaf Book Group Press. The book is now available in hardcover for pre-order on Amazon.    


About the Author

Dr. Abraham M. George is the author of “Mountains to Cross: Finding Life’s Purpose in Service,” a powerful reflection on his journey from soldier and entrepreneur to social reformer. After a distinguished international business career in the US, he returned to India to found the Shanti Bhavan Residential School and other initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and environmental reform. His efforts helped eliminate leaded gasoline in India in 2000, a milestone in public health. He has served on the boards of Human Rights Watch and the International Center for Journalists, and is a recipient of the Hind Rattan Award. Learn more about Dr. George’s mission at his website.

