CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Columbus, GA

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to offer in-home euthanasia in the Columbus area because the need exists here.” — Dr. Jennifer Tolbert

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services in Columbus, GA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jennifer Tolbert joins Dr. Lauren Keyser to serve Baltimore and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Columbus becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I decided to offer in-home euthanasia in the Columbus area because the need exists here. There are not many options outside of a veterinary clinic to have the opportunity to say goodbye, where clients and their pets are most comfortable. Being from Columbus has allowed me to understand the population here and the need for this service," says Dr. Jennifer Tolbert.Blending her deep passion for animal care with a gentle approach to end-of-life medicine, Dr. Jennifer Tolbert provides thoughtful, compassionate support to pets and their families when it matters most. She is a Columbus native and a proud graduate of Northside High School. Dr. Tolbert earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Columbus State University before completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia in 2023. After practicing in the Atlanta area, she is thrilled to return home to serve the community that shaped her — alongside her husband, a fellow UGA alumnus, and their shared love for all things Dawgs.Dr. Tolbert’s journey toward end-of-life care was shaped by her own experience with her beloved black Labrador, Buddy, who passed away during her first year of veterinary school. “Losing Buddy was one of the hardest moments of my life, but being surrounded by family and a supportive doctor made all the difference,” she shares. “I didn’t know about in-home euthanasia at that time, but I know it’s what I would’ve wanted for him. That experience inspired me to help other families say goodbye in a familiar, peaceful environment.”Through her partnership with CodaPet, Dr. Tolbert continues her mission to bring compassionate, in-home end-of-life care to pets and families throughout the Columbus area — ensuring every goodbye is filled with love, dignity, and grace.Dr. Tolbert serves Muscogee County, Harris County, Troup County, Manchester County, Chattahoochee County, Marion County, Talbot County, and Meriwether County.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $340 in Columbus. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $90 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

