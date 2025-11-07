Cranked Up Films Unleashes Award-Winning Apocalyptic Horror Wormtown on VOD

ASHLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cranked Up Films has officially released the award-winning sci-fi horror-thriller WORMTOWN, now available to rent and buy on Apple TV and Amazon.During its successful festival run, WORMTOWN earned Best Feature honors at HorrOrigins, The Chicago Horror Film Festival, and From Beyond Film Festival, along with the Achievement in Production Award at Grimmfest.Synopsis: One year into a plague of flesh-eating, mind-altering worms, the nocturnal town of Ashland, Ohio, has embraced the parasites' rule. Under cult-like Mayor Joshua, zealous Ranchers spread their gospel—by persuasion or by force. A trio of uninfected women cling to survival through scavenging, extreme hygiene, and evasion. But everyone breaks eventually, unleashing betrayal, sacrilege, and body horror.This unsettling vision blends small-town paranoia with visceral terror, marking a notable new entry in Cranked Up Films' genre catalog.The film stars Caitlin McWethy, Rachel Ryu, and Emily Soppe, and is directed by Sergio Pinheiro from a screenplay by Andrew James Myers.Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/-a-KHbdQUF4?si=yhhIBArbD_vKMUUn About UsCranked Up Films is the genre-focused label of Good Deed Entertainment focusing on high-concept horror, thrillers, grounded sci-fi, and speculative fiction.Cranked Up Films is made up of a small, but passionate team. We aim to create, distribute and champion elevated genre content that tells unique stories in artful and thought-provoking ways.The official press kit, including key art, stills, and additional assets, is available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13EOfUcyMo7Pm2i9FVnOc5bOFnbLWV9Lu?usp=sharing Please inquire about a screener for review.

