Minister Dion George finalizes abalone appeals

Minister George finalizes abalone appeals: A bold step toward fairness, sustainability and sector reform

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Dr Dion George, has finalized his determination of approximately 150 appeals in the abalone sector - a decisive step that brings long-awaited clarity to many fishers.

These appeals stemmed from decisions to refuse exemptions under the Marine Living Resources Act, following a rigorous verification process by the Department. Many appellants were found to have breached the conditions of their previously issued permits, resulting in their exemptions being denied.

Since abalone fishing rights reverted to the State in 2014, the sector has been managed through annual exemptions to support former right holders and prevent a complete shutdown of the fishery. These exemptions were intended to cushion the economic and social impact while a new rights allocation process was being developed.

Minister George emphasized the importance of balancing livelihoods with conservation, “I am deeply aware of the socio-economic realities facing fishers in the abalone sector. However, we must also confront the fragile state of the abalone resource, which has suffered from years of overfishing and illegal harvesting. Its recovery demands a science-based and responsible approach.”

Minister George has instructed the Department to review the current management framework and explore ways to formalize and strengthen regulation in the sector, ensuring that both the sustainability of the resource and the well-being of coastal communities are protected.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to a fair and transparent process, noting that sustainable management is key to securing the future of South Africa’s abalone fishery.

