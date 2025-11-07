MEC Madoda Sambatha on North West YARD leaders' election to World Food Forum South Africa

The MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in the North West Province, Mr Madoda Sambatha, has commended and congratulated members of the Youth in Agriculture and Rural Development (YARD) in the province for their remarkable achievement in being elected to serve in the Youth Chapter of the World Food Forum South Africa.

This accomplishment marks a historic milestone and a proud moment for the North West Province, as it once again demonstrates the province’s growing influence in producing young leaders who are visionary, driven, and capable of contributing meaningfully to the transformation of the agricultural sector.

The newly elected representatives are Mr Thabo Makoa, who will serve as Chairperson of the Youth Chapter, and Ms Lesedi Gaaboe, elected to the Policy and Strategy portfolio. Both leaders hail from the North West and are members of the provincial YARD leadership structure.

“This achievement brings immense pride to the people of the North West. We celebrate Mr Makoa and Ms Gaaboe for flying our provincial flag high and setting an example of excellence, discipline, and commitment. Their election is not only a personal triumph but also a reflection of the depth of talent and leadership we continue to cultivate in our province. These young leaders are not just participants in the agricultural space, they are shaping its direction and redefining its future,” said MEC Sambatha.

He further highlighted that the inclusion of young voices from the North West at such a strategic level strengthens the province’s engagement on issues of food security, sustainability, and rural development, both nationally and globally.

“Their success reinforces our belief that the future of agriculture is in the hands of young people who are innovative, forward-thinking, and determined to build a resilient and inclusive sector,” MEC Sambatha added.

Committed to cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders, the Department proudly backs initiatives like YARD that drive transformation, foster innovation, and expand the horizons of rural development.

Enquiries:

Director of Communication Services

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA