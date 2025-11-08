Wiggle Butt Academy Celebrates the Graduation of Dr. Sally Stabb from the Academy for Dog Trainers

Wiggle Butt Academy's Logo

Dr. Sally Stabb earns CTC from the prestigious Academy for Dog Trainers, expanding Wiggle Butt Academy’s expert, science-based, fear-free training services.

Sally is a rare and deeply valued member of our team. She blends scientific rigor with warmth, empathy, and a true passion for helping dogs and their people.” — Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT

TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce that Sally D. Stabb, Ph.D., has officially graduated from The Academy for Dog Trainers, earning the highly respected Certificate in Training and Counseling (CTC). This milestone marks a significant achievement not just for Dr. Stabb, but for the entire Wiggle Butt Academy team—and the dog-loving families they serve across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.As a licensed psychologist, a Fear Free Certified Professional, and now a CTC graduate, Dr. Stabb embodies Wiggle Butt Academy’s core values: science-backed, force-free training that is both compassionate and effective.A Second Career Fueled by a Lifelong Passion for DogsBefore joining Wiggle Butt Academy, Dr. Sally D. Stabb had an accomplished career in human behavior and psychology. She earned her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Kansas and worked for 35 years as a professor and licensed psychologist. She is a recognized expert in the fields of diversity, gender issues, and clinical supervision. But even throughout her career in academia and therapy, dogs were never far from her heart.“Shortly before I retired, I was working with Nicole Kohanski to help my fearful, aggressive little Jack Russell terrier. The kind and effective approach I experienced was wonderful and intriguing - and she opened the door for me to consider dog training as a second career,” says Dr. Stabb. “I felt zingy sparks of excitement, jumped in with both feet, and have never looked back. There is a unique niche at the intersection of our well-being and dogs’ well-being that really speaks to me.That dream led her to pursue rigorous training and certification through the internationally recognized Academy for Dog Trainers—a program often called the “Harvard of dog training.”What Is the Academy for Dog Trainers?Founded in 1999 by renowned behaviorist Jean Donaldson, the Academy for Dog Trainers is considered one of the most academically rigorous and science-based professional programs in the dog training world. Students complete hundreds of hours of coursework, mentorship, hands-on training, video submissions, and written assessments in order to earn the CTC (Certificate in Training and Counseling).The program focuses on:Applied behavior analysisCanine learning theoryHumane, force-free training techniquesClient counseling and coachingBehavior modification for fear, reactivity, and aggressionOnly a select group of trainers worldwide hold this credential—making Dr. Stabb’s achievement a testament to her dedication and expertise.Building Better Relationships Between Dogs and Their HumansDr. Stabb is currently a core part of Wiggle Butt Academy’s training team. She leads group classes focused on puppy socialization, basic manners, and skills-building, and is increasingly working with clients whose dogs show signs of fear, anxiety, or reactivity.Her background as both a psychologist and a behavior consultant makes her uniquely qualified to support not just dogs, but their guardians—who often experience stress, confusion, and guilt when their dog’s behavior becomes a challenge.“I really enjoy the opportunity to normalize and support people in their struggles with their dogs. The Academy has given me evidenced-based tools and deep knowledge to assist in that process,” Dr. Stabb says. “It is particularly meaningful to help people to view their dogs with empathy and to see training as a collaborative, relational process, not an adversarial one.”She is also an AKC Canine Good Citizen and Puppy STAR Evaluator, allowing her to guide dogs and their humans through formal skills certification if desired.What This Means for Wiggle Butt Academy ClientsWiggle Butt Academy is already known across the DFW area for its elite team of credentialed trainers and behavior consultants. Every trainer is Fear Free Certified and committed to using only science-based, force-free methods—no pain, fear, or intimidation, ever.With Dr. Stabb now officially a CTC, Wiggle Butt Academy further elevates its ability to serve a diverse range of clients—from first-time puppy parents to seasoned dog owners struggling with complex behavior challenges.Working with a CTC trainer with a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology is more than impressive—it’s powerful. Dr. Stabb’s unique skill set enables her to help clients feel seen, supported, and equipped, even during emotionally difficult training journeys.“Training is as much about the human as it is the dog,” says Kohanski. “Having someone like Sally—who understands behavior science deeply and brings so much emotional intelligence to the table—means our clients are in the best hands possible. We don’t just train dogs. We build relationships.”About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy provides premium, force-free dog training and behavior consulting throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Our team of credentialed trainers are committed to using only humane, science-based methods. We work with puppies, adult dogs, reactive dogs, rescue dogs, and more—empowering families to raise joyful, confident canine companions.From Frisco to Fort Worth, Plano to Denton, our mission is simple:To help dogs and their humans thrive—together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.