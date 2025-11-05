Wiggle Butt Academy Launches Purrfect Paws University

Purrfect Paws University Logo Wiggle Butt Academy's Logo

Wiggle Butt Academy announces the launch of a new division designed to meet the unique and growing needs of cats & their caregivers: Purrfect Paws University.

Our mission has always been to support the human-animal bond through compassionate, science-based training. Expanding that mission to better serve cats is a natural and necessary step.” — Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT

TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce the launch of a new division designed to meet the unique and growing needs of cats and their caregivers: Purrfect Paws University Historically, behavior and training services for cats have lagged far behind those available for dogs—despite cats being one of the most popular pets in American households. With Purrfect Paws University, Wiggle Butt Academy is addressing this long-standing gap in support by offering dedicated feline behavior consulting, training, and education services to Frisco, the greater DFW community, Texas and beyond.“Cats are often misunderstood. They are intelligent, sensitive animals that thrive with the right kind of enrichment, support, and understanding,” said Nicole Kohanski , founder of Wiggle Butt Academy. “Purrfect Paws University is here to give them the spotlight they deserve.”What Purrfect Paws University Offers:**Feline Behavior Consultations led by credentialed behavior consultants**Customized Training Plans for common issues such as litter box challenges, aggression, fear, or destructive behavior**Owner Education to help cat parents better understand feline body language, stress signals, and enrichment needs**Support for Shelters and Rescues, including staff training and cat-friendly shelter strategies**Fear Free™ Certified Professionals for a low-stress, cat-conscious approach to every service**All services are grounded in the latest scientific research on feline behavior, delivered with empathy and respect for both pets and their people.Why It MattersWith pet ownership on the rise—and a growing recognition of cats as beloved family members—more families are seeking expert guidance tailored to feline needs. From misunderstood behaviors to multi-cat household tension, Purrfect Paws University is here to help cat owners build stronger, more harmonious relationships with their pets.Serving the Community with InnovationPurrfect Paws University will operate as a specialized division of Wiggle Butt Academy, which is well known across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for its elite team of trainers and Fear Free Certified behavior experts. Wiggle Butt Academy’s commitment to ethical, evidence-based practices will guide every aspect of the new program.Cat owners, rescues, and veterinary professionals interested in learning more or booking services can visit www.purrfectpawsuniversity.com or www.wigglebuttacademy.com or follow along at @purrfectpawsuniversity and @wigglebuttacademy for launch updates and feline education content.About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based dog training and behavior consulting company known for its science-backed, humane approach to training. Every team member is Fear Free Certified, and the company specializes in helping both dogs and cats live more confident, fulfilling lives with their families. Learn more at www.wigglebuttacademy.com and www.purrfectpawsuniversity.com

