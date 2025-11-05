Wiggle Butt Academy Moves Forward with City of Frisco Partnership
Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce a major milestone in our efforts to support pets and their people across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
This partnership is rooted in a shared vision: creating a more humane, modern, and behaviorally sound support system for pets and pet owners in Frisco. We are honored by the City’s trust in our team of credentialed, Fear Free Certified trainers and behavior consultants—and we are ready to begin the important work ahead.
This partnership reflects a shared mission between Wiggle Butt Academy and the City of Frisco: to invest in innovative, humane, and sustainable solutions that improve the lives of pets and the people who love them.
As this journey unfolds, Wiggle Butt Academy remains committed to transparency, collaboration, and the highest standards of professional animal care. Together, we will continue working toward a brighter, more compassionate future for all pets in Frisco.
About Wiggle Butt Academy
Wiggle Butt Academy is a leading dog training and behavior consulting company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for its team of credentialed experts and Fear Free Certified professionals, Wiggle Butt Academy provides science-based training rooted in empathy, ethics, and results. Learn more at www.wigglebuttacademy.com
Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT
Wiggle Butt Academy LLC
+1 469-444-1474
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.