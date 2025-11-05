Wiggle Butt Academy Moves Forward with City of Frisco Partnership

Wiggle Butt Academy Dog Training and Behavior Logo

Wiggle Butt Academy's Logo

Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce a major milestone in our efforts to support pets and their people across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

We recognize that meaningful change takes time. The road may be long, with inevitable twists and turns—but we are committed to walking every step of it with our partners in the City and the community”
— Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT
FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce a major milestone in our efforts to support pets and their people across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The City of Frisco has officially approved our Letter of Intent, moving us one step closer to an innovative and collaborative partnership focused on improving the well-being of animals in our community.

This partnership is rooted in a shared vision: creating a more humane, modern, and behaviorally sound support system for pets and pet owners in Frisco. We are honored by the City’s trust in our team of credentialed, Fear Free Certified trainers and behavior consultants—and we are ready to begin the important work ahead.

This partnership reflects a shared mission between Wiggle Butt Academy and the City of Frisco: to invest in innovative, humane, and sustainable solutions that improve the lives of pets and the people who love them.

As this journey unfolds, Wiggle Butt Academy remains committed to transparency, collaboration, and the highest standards of professional animal care. Together, we will continue working toward a brighter, more compassionate future for all pets in Frisco.

About Wiggle Butt Academy
Wiggle Butt Academy is a leading dog training and behavior consulting company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for its team of credentialed experts and Fear Free Certified professionals, Wiggle Butt Academy provides science-based training rooted in empathy, ethics, and results. Learn more at www.wigglebuttacademy.com

Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT
Wiggle Butt Academy LLC
+1 469-444-1474
Wiggle Butt Academy Moves Forward with City of Frisco Partnership

