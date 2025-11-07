North West Government essential services to Ventersdorp farming community through Thuntsha Lerole, 7 Nov

The farming communities that fall under the Buffelsvlei farm outside Ventersdorp are among the JB Marks Local Municipality residents who are this week receiving key services as the provincial government rolls out Phase 5 of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded. The week-long programme will culminate in the handing over of infrastructure projects and a community feedback session at Buffelsvlei farm on Friday, 7 November 2025.

The programme, led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will see the provincial government handing over five RDP houses out of a total of 1 500 being constructed at Tshing Extension 10, and the handover of ten title deeds to deserving beneficiaries.

As part of the Business Turnaround and General Dealership Programme, officials will inspect collapsed tuck-shops in Ikageng and Tshing, followed by the handover of the Dunlop project site and the signing of lease agreements with beneficiaries. This initiative aims to support local entrepreneurship, stimulate business growth, and strengthen community-based economic development across the province.

In line with government’s farming community development efforts, twenty beneficiaries will receive vegetable starter packs along with essential gardening tools, while each household will also receive two JoJo tanks for water storage. To improve animal health and promote sustainable farming practices, animal feed will be distributed to identified subsistence farmers across the local municipality. Additionally, food parcels will be distributed to one hundred beneficiaries.

The personnel recently appointed for extra mobile clinics and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) will be introduced to the community as part of government’s commitment to strengthening health and community support interventions.

The programme will also feature the clearing of illegal dumping sites and the planting of trees, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment.

The Thuntsha Lerole activities will be led by the North West Premier, joined by Members of the Executive Council (MECs), District and Local Mayors. This phase of the programme forms a vital part of the provincial government’s continued commitment to accelerating service delivery, improving living conditions, and bringing government services closer to the people.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded as follows:

Date: Friday, 7 November 2025

Time: 08h00 – 16h00 (On-site government services to communities)

Venue: Ventersdorp, Buffelsvlei Farm

09h00 – 12h00: Service delivery interventions and project site visits by the Premier, MECs, and Mayors

12h00 – 14h30: Community feedback session

Enquiries:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA