Correctional Services engages Mamelodi community to strengthen participation in corrections, 8 Nov

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will engage with the community of Mamelodi on matters affecting Community Corrections, while also exploring collaborative solutions to address Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) within the area.

The community engagement session is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at Ribane Laka School of Specialization in Mamelodi East.

Following a recent monitoring exercise of parolees and probationers in Mamelodi, National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale identified an urgent need to strengthen community participation in the rehabilitation and social reintegration of offenders.

Through its Social Reintegration Framework, DCS remains committed to working closely with communities to develop joint solutions to pressing challenges such as GBVF, while fostering collaboration between the Department, other government entities and local structures to build safer and more rehabilitative communities.

This initiative forms part of DCS’ ongoing efforts to enhance community education, raise awareness and promote active participation in the correctional system. By working hand in hand with communities, DCS aims to strengthen offender supervision and ensure meaningful reintegration of offenders into society.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Venue: Ribane Laka School of Specialization, Mamelodi East

Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Time: 09:30

Media confirmations:

Zandile Mabunda

Cell: 066 292 6593

Feziwe Tutu-Mlangeni

Cell: 066 489 3888

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA