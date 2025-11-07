Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai leads oversight visit to Limpopo’s Giyani Water Project and Musina Makhado Special Economic Zone, 11 to 12 Nov

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, will lead a two-day oversight monitoring visit to Limpopo Province from 11–12 November 2025, focusing on progress achieved at the Giyani Water Project and the Musina Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ). The visit forms part of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s (DPME) mandate to strengthen government performance, accountability, and service delivery through evidence-based monitoring and evaluation.

In Giyani, the oversight visit will assess progress in the revitalisation of water infrastructure, including the upgrade of the Giyani Water Treatment Works, designed to improve access to potable water for 55 villages and more than 122,000 households. In Musina, the Deputy Minister will visit the Musina Makhado Special Economic Zone, a flagship industrial development project aimed at attracting investment, promoting green manufacturing, and contributing to inclusive economic growth and job creation in the region.

The oversight visit underscores DPME’s commitment to integrated planning, coordination, and implementation across spheres of government, aligned to the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP 2024–2029) and National Development Plan (NDP 2030) priorities.

Day 1: 11 November 2025

Venue: Giyani Water Project, Limpopo

Time: 09h30–15h00

Day 2: 12 November 2025

Venue: Musina Makhado SEZ, Limpopo

Time: 09h30–13h30

For media attendance please RSVP to Alucia Sekgathume on 082 689 2364 or Alucia@dpme.gov.za

Enquiries:

Chief director: strategy and communications

Thomas Nkosi

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA