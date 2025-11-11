PathGroup Chooses Mindpeak to Power Its Digital Pathology Transformation

Mindpeak logo PathGroup Chooses Mindpeak to Power Digital Transformation

Collaboration accelerates AI adoption across one of the world’s largest fully digital laboratory networks

We’re delighted to partner with PathGroup – a leader whose values and expertise align closely with our mission to make AI an everyday tool in pathology.” — Felix Faber, CEO, Mindpeak

HAMBURG, GERMANY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindpeak, a global pioneer in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with PathGroup, a premier provider of anatomic, clinical, molecular and digital pathology services.The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-driven pathology, uniting Mindpeak’s proprietary image analysis technology with PathGroup’s extensive, pathologist-led diagnostic network. By combining deep pathology expertise with advanced AI, the collaboration will accelerate the adoption of scalable, interoperable solutions across large diagnostic networks and research environments.PathGroup operates one of the largest fully digitised pathology networks in the world and is widely recognised as a pioneer in diagnostic innovation. With its advanced digital infrastructure, subspecialist pathologists and streamlined workflows, PathGroup represents an ideal environment to scale AI adoption and set new standards for diagnostic excellence.“As our practice has continued to adopt and integrate industry leading-technology solutions, it makes perfect sense that we would be partnering with Mindpeak for at-scale use of best-in-class AI algorithms, to the benefit of the patients we serve,” said Derek C. Welch, MD, FCAP, President and Chief Medical Officer at PathGroup. “This is especially true for cancer patients. The team at Mindpeak share the notion that computational pathology and artificial intelligence are here now and have the power to enhance patient lives today. The tools Mindpeak brings to the market certainly support this notion and we are excited to be partners at this pivotal time in global pathology service transformation. It is truly exciting.”Felix Faber, Founder and CEO of Mindpeak, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with PathGroup – a leader whose values and expertise align closely with our mission to make AI an everyday tool in pathology. Together, we’re pioneering innovation in digital diagnostics and helping laboratories and clinicians deliver faster, more consistent and equitable insights for patients. This collaboration represents a major step forward in bringing the benefits of AI into routine diagnostic practice.”Erik Piorkowski, Mindpeak's Head of Diagnostic Sales, Americas, added: “The collaboration will begin with the deployment of Mindpeak’s Breast Suite and PD-L1 AI solutions, supporting macro-dissection workflows and expanding decision-support capabilities across PathGroup’s large-scale operations. This marks an exciting step forward in accelerating the integration of AI-powered precision into diagnostic practice.”By leveraging PathGroup’s vast diagnostic network and expert pathologist community, the rollout will generate robust clinical evidence and drive real-world adoption across multiple laboratory settings. This will help lay the foundation for broader digital transformation across pathology services.As Imad B. Nijim, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, PathGroup, noted: "At PathGroup, we are committed to a digital transformation that harnesses cutting-edge technology to advance diagnostic precision and patient care. Our collaboration with Mindpeak represents a significant step toward integrating AI into our pathology workflows. I am excited about this partnership as it reflects a shared vision for a future where artificial intelligence is seamlessly embedded in healthcare, transforming how we detect, diagnose, understand and treat diseases."Together, Mindpeak and PathGroup are laying the foundation for the next wave of AI-powered decision support in pathology. PathGroup’s more than 240 sub-specialty expert pathologists will utilise Mindpeak’s solutions as they collaborate seamlessly to drive unsurpassed diagnostic precision for patient and physicians. This rollout will also generate robust clinical evidence to accelerate adoption across diverse laboratory settings.Key benefits of the collaboration include:● Accelerated AI adoption – enabling faster implementation of digital pathology in high-throughput diagnostic environments.● Enhanced diagnostic consistency – reducing inter-observer variability and supporting confident clinical decisions.● Scalable insights – integrating AI seamlessly across multi-site networks and research programmes.● Future-ready innovation – advancing biomarker discovery, predictive analytics and personalised medicine.This collaboration reflects Mindpeak’s continued growth in the US, following the opening of its office in Boston, Massachusetts earlier this year and reinforces its ambition to shape the future of pathology through AI – from translational research to clinical diagnostics – around the world.About MindpeakMindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images – ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow us on LinkedIn About PathGroupFounded in 1965, PathGroup is a premier provider of anatomic, clinical, molecular and digital pathology services in the United States. As a physician-led practice, PathGroup works seamlessly with customers to provide superior diagnostic services – a vital link in the cycle of patient relationships. PathGroup uses the latest in proprietary and industry-standard technology, including an industry-leading deployment of digital pathology across its organization, to deliver fast, accurate results. The company provides clients with the highest quality of services available, consistently exceeding the expectations of physicians, employees, payers and most importantly, patients. PathGroup is more than a laboratory – it is a trusted partner in health, driven by a mission to improve lives through diagnostic excellence and innovation.For more information, visit www.pathgroup.com Media ContactsTanya von AhlefeldtMD Health – on behalf of Mindpeakmindpeak@mdhealthcomms.com+44 (0)7590 754906Brent SowerVice President of Commercial Strategy – PathGroupbsower@pathgroup.com615-234-3908

