PhenoScout AI: Mindpeak Unveils Next-Generation Multiplex Immunofluorescence Analysis

Mindpeak Unveils Next-Generation Multiplex Immunofluorescence Analysis

Mindpeak launches PhenoScout AI at Oxford Global's Conference, setting a new standard for multiplex immunofluorescence analysis.

PhenoScout AI provides researchers with a powerful, interoperable tool that extracts meaningful results quickly, consistently and at scale.” — Felix Faber, CEO, Mindpeak

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhenoScout AI, launched in Europe by Mindpeak in collaboration with ZEISS at Oxford Global’s conference (Precision Medicine: Redefining the Future of Healthcare, 30 September — 1 October 2025) in London, sets a new standard for multiplex immunofluorescence analysis with faster, reproducible and scalable insights for biomarker discovery and precision medicine.Mindpeak, a global leader in AI-powered pathology tools, today announced the European launch of PhenoScout AI, its advanced multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) analysis solution. The launch corresponds with the company’s attendance at Oxford Global’s landmark conference — Precision Medicine: Redefining the Future of Healthcare (30 September — 1 October 2025) in London.PhenoScout AI harnesses Mindpeak’s proprietary mIF algorithms to deliver actionable insights and spatial biology data at unprecedented speed and reproducibility. By eliminating manual inefficiencies and enabling automated analysis of complex tissue samples, the platform accelerates biomarker discovery, standardises translational research and advances the future of precision diagnostics.Developed with the support of strategic industry partners including ZEISS, PhenoScout AI integrates seamlessly with leading microscopy and imaging platforms, ensuring interoperability and streamlined adoption for research teams worldwide.“Spatial biology is opening a new chapter in oncology and immunology research, but the scale and complexity of multiplex data have been a significant barrier.” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. “PhenoScout AI, changes this by providing researchers with a powerful, interoperable tool that extracts meaningful results quickly, consistently, and at scale. Together, we’re enabling discoveries that can move from the lab bench to the clinic more seamlessly.”Dr. Fabian Schneider added “As a Senior Product Manager for Multiplex Image Analysis AI at Mindpeak GmbH, I’ve witnessed firsthand how PhenoScout harnesses foundation models to unlock the full potential of multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) analysis. Traditionally, setting up image analysis pipelines and generating bioinformatic readouts has been a major bottleneck, requiring extensive expertise and time. PhenoScout bridges this gap by providing an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies and standardizes spatial biology image analysis workflows. This accelerates the path from complex image data to actionable biological insights, enabling researchers to focus on discovery rather than infrastructure”PhenoScout AI delivers a best-in-class workflow for high-plex tissue image analysis modality for laboratories, biopharma partners and research centres. The solution enables investigators to efficiently identify phenotypes, quantify biomarker expression and unlock spatial readouts that are essential for advancing personalised medicine.Key Benefits of PhenoScout AI● Faster, reproducible analysis through AI-driven automation minimises manual variability and speeds up interpretation.● Scalable insights through technology that handles large mIF datasets with ease, enabling multi-centre studies and global research programmes.● Actionable data that can be extracted via spatial and cellular-level readouts that inform biomarker validation and companion diagnostic development.The European launch of PhenoScout AI marks a significant step in Mindpeak’s strategy to support pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics developers and academic centres in advancing biomarker programmes. By combining Mindpeak’s AI expertise with ZEISS’ hardware excellence, PhenoScout AI delivers an end-to-end solution designed to meet the demands of translational and clinical research.About MindpeakMindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow us on LinkedIn About ZEISSZEISS is an internationally leading technology company in the optics and optoelectronics industry. The ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling around 11 billion euros in its four segments Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (updated: 30 September 2024).For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for life sciences and materials research, as well as medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Industry 4.0 as well as a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping technological progress and, through its solutions, is extending the horizon of the world of optics and associated areas. ZEISS' significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 14% of its revenue in research and development work – ZEISS has a long tradition of high expenditure in these areas. This also represents the company's investment in the future.With more than 46,555 employees, ZEISS operates in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service sites, 40 research and development sites and 35 production sites worldwide (as of 31 March 2025). 