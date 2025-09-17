Mindpeak Strengthens Board with Appointment of Christiaan Neeleman to Accelerate Global Expansion in AI Pathology

Christiaan Neeleman joins Mindpeak's Board Directors

Christiaan Neeleman joins Mindpeak’s Board of Directors to accelerate the company’s global growth and partnerships across pharma, biotech, and diagnostics.

I am truly excited to actively support the next stage of growth. The company already has an outstanding reputation in AI-powered pathology solutions. I look forward to helping expand its impact.” — Christiaan Neeleman

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindpeak, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced the appointment of Christiaan Neeleman to its Board of Directors. Neeleman brings more than two decades of international leadership in life sciences, diagnostics and health technology, adding strategic depth as Mindpeak accelerates its global growth and deepens its partnerships across pharma, biotech, and diagnostics.Neeleman’s significant experience across the industry includes his recent tenure as President of Specialty Lab Services at Discovery Life Sciences where he oversaw global clinical testing and biomarker services. His career includes executive leadership roles at Definiens, the pioneer of computational pathology, Philips Healthcare, and other biopharma and medtech companies.With extensive proven experience in biomarker development, clinical research, and international business growth, Neeleman has a proven track record of scaling precision diagnostics and enabling companion diagnostics (CDx) adoption.His approach to governance goes beyond traditional oversight, he is committed to working hands-on with Mindpeak to uncover opportunities in new markets, strengthen collaborations and accelerate the adoption of AI in clinical and research settings.“I am truly excited to actively support Mindpeak’s next stage of growth with my experience and global network,” said Christiaan Neeleman. “The company has already earned an outstanding reputation in AI-powered pathology solutions. I look forward to helping expand its impact in biomarker development and clinical diagnostics worldwide.”Felix Faber, Founder and CEO of Mindpeak, commented: “Christiaan brings exactly the kind of international expertise and entrepreneurial mindset we value at Mindpeak. His leadership in scaling diagnostics businesses and his network across pharma and biotech will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and bring AI-powered pathology to more patients worldwide.”The appointment underlines Mindpeak’s ambition to cement its leadership in AI pathology and accelerate its mission of enabling faster, more precise cancer diagnostics – from translational research to clinical practice.About MindpeakMindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow us on LinkedIn ContactStephanie Harrismindpeak@mdhealthcomms.com+44 (0)7590562038

