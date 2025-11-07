Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for September 2025

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments went down slightly by 0.3% year-on-year in September 2025, while that for retail trade rose by 2.1%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In September 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.04 billion, representing a marginal year-on-year decrease of 0.3% and a month-on-month fall of 13.9%. For the first three quarters of 2025, the transaction value went up by 2.2% year-on-year to MOP10.10 billion.

In comparison with September last year, the transaction values for Fast-food Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops rose by 9.0% and 8.1% respectively, while the value for Chinese Restaurants dropped by 5.5%. All types of restaurants & similar establishments posted month-on-month drop in transaction values in September after the summer holiday, with Western Restaurants and Chinese Restaurants recording respective decreases of 26.1% and 21.0%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP3.70 billion in September 2025, up by 2.1% year-on-year but down by 19.7% month-on-month. For the first three quarters of 2025, the transaction value amounted to MOP37.28 billion, with the decline narrowing further to 6.5% year-on-year.

When compared with September last year, the transaction values for Pharmacies, Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers and Supermarkets showed respective increases of 26.8%, 13.4% and 9.1%, while the transaction value for Leather Goods Retailers went down by 5.2%. Following the end of the summer holiday, major retail activities generally recorded month-on-month decrease in transaction values in September, whereas Supermarkets registered a 10.1% growth.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.